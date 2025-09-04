Apple's AirPods Max get wireless charging at last

Quick Summary Accessory manufacturer Mophie has announced a device that's specifically designed to add wireless charging to Apple's AirPods Max headphones. The aptly named Max Headphones Charging Stand not only charges the headphones but also has a wireless base to charge iPhones and AirPods earbuds too.

Wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Max isn't possible, I hear you say. And you're right. Yet Mophie has found a way – and it's already available to buy.

The aptly named Mophie Max Headphones Charging Stand lets you drop the over-ears onto the soft and protectively welcoming base to have them charge effortlessly.

The catch, and way this works, is a USB-C dongle that needs to stay connected to the headphones to activate this feature.

How does AirPods Max wireless charging work?

Apple may not have released the AirPods Max with wireless charging itself, but it didn't say anything about retrospectively fitting technology that does a similar thing. And that's what Mophie has done here with the dongle attachment.

Once dropped into the dock, the dongle will magnetically hold the headphones in place, just right so that the wireless charging can happen.

Additional magnets are in the cradle itself, these let the Max slip into sleep mode to ensure you get the fastest charge possible.

Mophie didn't think that was enough though and has also included another wireless charging pad at the base of the unit. This allows you to place your iPhone or AirPods earbuds, to charge them also.

Currently, this is for the newer USB-C AirPods Max only, and Mophie hasn't announced plans to add a Lightning adapter that would make this work on older models too.

The stand uses a weighted base to keep everything balanced and is made from anodised aluminium. The cradle that holds and protects the AirPods Max is made from soft-touch silicone.

The Max Headphones Charging Stand is available to buy now via Mophie priced at $150, aka £112.