Insta360 just supercharged its app – here’s why you’ll love the new (free!) features

Insta360 has just dropped a major update to its app, and if you’ve been on the fence about diving into 360° video editing, this might be the push you need.

The new features make it easier than ever to create jaw-dropping edits that will have your friends wondering how you suddenly became a video wizard.

But don’t worry, there’s no magic involved – just some seriously smart tech.

The new app features are particularly exciting if you’re using one of Insta360’s best action cameras, like the Insta360 X3 or the Insta360 X4.

Known for their incredible versatility and 360° capabilities, these cameras are already some of the best in the business. But with this latest app update, the potential for creating stunning, professional-grade content has just skyrocketed.

First up, we’ve got the AI Edit feature, which has always been the secret weapon in Insta360’s arsenal. This feature is now smarter than ever, thanks to a turbocharged AI algorithm that can recognise not just scenes but the vibe of your footage.

The AI is now so clever it can even detect interactions, like a touching moment between you and your kid or that time your dog caught the frisbee (almost); the app knows what’s up.

If you’ve ever struggled with keyframing (and who hasn’t?), you’re going to love the dynamic new “Movement” feature.

Insta360 has made it ridiculously easy to add motion between points in your video. Imagine your shot panning smoothly from left to right or zooming in dramatically on the action – all with just a few taps.

For those who prefer instant gratification (no judgment here), the Quick Edit feature is a game-changer.

You can literally move your phone around to reframe your video, drag on the screen, or use the new virtual joystick to get the perfect shot.

The AI smooths out all your movements, so even if your hands are shaking from that double espresso, your video will still look silky smooth.

Insta360’s latest app update is all about making 360° video editing more accessible, fun, and, dare we say, addictive.

These new features are designed to help you create killer content with minimal effort, so why not give it a go? Your followers will thank you, and who knows, you might just discover a hidden talent for storytelling – one epic highlight reel at a time.

