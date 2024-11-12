DJI Osmo phone gimbal hits lowest price in Amazon's Black Friday sales

This DJI Osmo Mobile 6 phone gimbal is perfect for creating pro-looking video and it's cheaper than ever

If you are looking for a way to create better looking video with your mobile phone, a gimbal unit can transform your footage. The DJI Osmo mobile range is a great choice when it comes to phone gimbals, as it offers a really stable platform with 3-axis stabilisation, active tracking, zoom and focus control, plus an extension pole, to give you more distance between you and the camera.

The biggest issue was that all of these great features came at a price, with the latest Osmo Mobile 6 (the update on the Osmo OM5) retailing for £145. Now though, you can pick up the slate grey edition of the DJI Mobile 6 for £85, or the platinum grey for £82.45. That's a discount of 41% on the slate grey model and the cheapest both colours have been.

With these kind of prices, I don't suspect this will fall much further over the Black Friday sales – though you never know! Equally, once stocks have depleted, it could be that the price goes back up.

