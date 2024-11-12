DJI Osmo phone gimbal hits lowest price in Amazon's Black Friday sales

If you are looking for a way to create better looking video with your mobile phone, a gimbal unit can transform your footage. The DJI Osmo mobile range is a great choice when it comes to phone gimbals, as it offers a really stable platform with 3-axis stabilisation, active tracking, zoom and focus control, plus an extension pole, to give you more distance between you and the camera.
The biggest issue was that all of these great features came at a price, with the latest Osmo Mobile 6 (the update on the Osmo OM5) retailing for £145. Now though, you can pick up the slate grey edition of the DJI Mobile 6 for £85, or the platinum grey for £82.45. That's a discount of 41% on the slate grey model and the cheapest both colours have been.
With these kind of prices, I don't suspect this will fall much further over the Black Friday sales – though you never know! Equally, once stocks have depleted, it could be that the price goes back up.
Save 41% on the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal. This fully featured unit is ideal for creating silky smooth video content and now costs a lot less.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
