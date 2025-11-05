Black Friday has begun: DJI OSMO 360 hits record low price with £110 off at Amazon

I recently read that DJI has launched more than 20 drones in the past three years, and that’s not even counting its action cameras, robovacs, and other gadgets.

Despite such a packed release schedule, the OSMO 360 still stands out as one of DJI’s most exciting launches this year, marking the brand’s first-ever 360-degree action camera.

Launched only a few months ago, the DJI Osmo 360 camera delivers vibrant, immersive footage with excellent stabilisation and seamless stitching. And better still, it's currently £110.99 off at Amazon, weeks ahead of Black Friday.

The DJI Osmo 360 features dual 1-inch HDR sensors, which is a huge leap in image quality for a 360° camera, delivering superb detail, dynamic range, and low-light performance.

You can shoot crisp 8K 360° video at up to 50 fps or ultra-sharp 120-megapixel stills, while those who prefer traditional footage can switch to single-lens mode for a wide 170° field of view and frame rates up to 4K at 120 fps.

The Osmo 360 also includes 128GB of internal storage, with support for microSD expansion up to 1TB, so you won’t need to worry about running out of space on long adventures.

DJI’s stabilisation tech – trained on some of the best drones available now – keeps footage smooth and horizon-level even in fast-moving scenes, and the camera’s rugged, waterproof build can handle dives up to 10 metres without additional housing.

Despite its advanced features, it weighs just 183 grams, making it an ideal travel companion. For content creators, vloggers, or anyone who wants immersive, cinematic footage with minimal setup, the DJI Osmo 360 is one of the most versatile options on the market.