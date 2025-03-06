Xbox Game Pass getting the mega remake I've wanted for two decades for free

Quick Summary Xbox Game Pass will get Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on 11 July for free, whereas PlayStation and Nintendo console owners will have to pay. It collects my favourite two games in the series and has been rebuilt from the ground up.

There are a fair few new games coming to Game Pass this month, including the eagerly-anticipated multiplayer roguelike 33 Immortals. However, it's another game coming to the service further down the line that I'm most excited about.

After the superb Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released for modern consoles in 2020, I'd always hoped that attention would turn to the next couple of games in the series – they were always my favourites. But noises coming from Activision, including the winding down of developer Vicarious Visions, suggested it wasn't to be.

Thankfully, under the stewardship of Xbox, my wishes have been answered. And not only are we getting remasters of both Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4, they are coming in one bundle and free to Xbox Game Pass members.

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on 11 July and will be available on Game Pass from day one – that includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

It'll even be available to Xbox One owners, as well as Xbox Series X/S, plus on Battle.net and Steam for PC players.

The game is also coming to PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but owners will have to pay for it outright – making Game Pass even more worthwhile.

Like the first remastered collection, THPS 3 + 4 has been rebuilt from the ground up, including fully refreshed graphics, a new career mode featuring the original tours from both games, and cross-platform multiplayer for up to eight players at once.

There are also new skaters and a whole new skate park on offer – Waterpark. Many of the tunes from the original games will be included again, with extra tracks added too.

I was a particular fan of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 back in the day (it released in 2002) as its new career mode was more open yet structured than the levels in previous games. It felt like you were given more set missions, which I loved to complete.

Now I'll be able to revisit them. And for free.