Xbox controllers get a massive early Prime Big Deal Days discount

As fancy as the DualSense controller for PS5 is, the Xbox Wireless Controller has to be the best gamepad out there. It's robust, feels great in the hand, and universal – you can connect it to just about anything with Bluetooth for gaming on the go.

It even works with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or 4K Max to give you 100s of games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate without even needing a console.

The only issue is the price. Game controllers are never cheap – not at this end of the quality spectrum anyway – so if you want a second or replacement pad, it can often cost you.

That's why its usually worth holding off until one of the big sales periods, such as Black Friday or next week's Prime Big Deal Days at Amazon. Xbox Wireless Controllers are generally a lot cheaper around then. In fact, as a bit of a bonus, Amazon has heavily discounted them already as part of the build up.

You can get an Xbox Wireless Controller in various colours for under £40 right now – 33% off the usual price.

Why buy the official Xbox Wireless Controller?

Although there are plenty of third-party controllers available for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, few are as hard wearing and robust as the official device.

Indeed, while I have personally had to replace my DualSense controllers a number of times, I still use Xbox equivalents many years later.

They also come in a great variety of colours and work well with PC too – you may need a wireless USB dongle though, so that's worth considering too.

If you have a bit more budget and are looking for the very best Xbox controllers out there, you might also want to consider the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Both the full-fledged and Core Edition variants are also regularly on offer.