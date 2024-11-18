When will the PlayStation Black Friday sale start?

Quick Summary Sony is yet to officially announce its Black Friday sale, but we have found out the date it kicks off. 2K Games has revealed that the PlayStation Store's BF deals start on Friday 22 November 2024.

The Black Friday sales are well underway, well ahead of the actual day itself, but one brand seems conspicuously absent.

While Microsoft already offers 100s of games with big discounts on the Xbox Store, there's no sign yet of Sony's own event. PS5 and PS5 Pro owners are instead still faced with the "November Savings" sale when looking for deals. And the official PlayStation Black Friday page just says "November 2024".

Never fear though, T3 has learned when the PlayStation Store will kick off its BF event, and you don't have much longer to wait.

That's because it will start on Friday 22 November and run through until the end of play 2 December 2024 (Cyber Monday).

2K Games contacted us about its own big game discounts that'll be available throughout the Black Friday weeks, which includes a staggering 90% off Borderlands 3. It also revealed the sales dates for each of the main digital stores, including the Xbox Store event, which kicked off on the 15 November, the Steam Autumn Sale, which starts on 27 November, and the PlayStation Store Black Friday deals starting this coming Friday.

We expect there to be 100s of games deals across the entire store, while hardware will likely be available with big discounts too – from the Direct PlayStation Store online and through partners, such as Amazon.

Hopefully that'll include deals on DualSense controllers, maybe even the DualSense Edge.

Who knows, we might even see some great bargains on PlayStation 5 consoles, now that the beefier PS5 Pro is available. And, separate to Sony's exploits, there will no doubt be a whole load of offers on the best PS5 SSD cards.

One thing you can guarantee is that we'll bring you all the best gaming deals as they happen throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.