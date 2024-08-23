PS Plus adds arguably the best RPG of all time for PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary PS Plus Extra and Premium members can now download and play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – one of the greatest RPGs of modern times. Premium subscribers can even stream it over the cloud if they don't have enough space to install it on their console's storage.

If you ask any gamer to name the top three role-playing games of all time, you are almost certainly going to hear CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from their lips. The third-person action-adventure is arguably not just one of the best RPGs, but one of the best games, full stop.

And if you've never had the chance to play it before, now's a great time as it's available as part of the PlayStation Plus games catalogue at no extra cost.

PS Plus Extra and Premium members can download and play the massive game right now, on either PS4 or PS5. Owners of the latter even get the "next-gen" upgraded version that greatly enhances the visuals, including real-time ray tracing support, and adds support for Sony's 3D Audio tech.

The game itself is a masterpiece, securing an average rating of 95% on Metacritic, and while you don't get the two DLC expansions – Blood and Wine, plus Hearts of Stone – there's stills 100s of hours of gameplay on offer in the main title. And, both add-ons are also heavily discounted right now for PS Plus members anyway.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - Next-Gen Update Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been added to the games catalogue along with the PS5 version Wild Hearts – an alternative take on the Monster Hunter genre – and Cult of the Lamb for PS4 and PS5.

There's also motorsports sim Ride 5 for PlayStation 5 owners to savour, Watch Dogs 2 on PS4 (which also plays on the PS5), and a collection of Sword Art Online games – Last Recollection, Alicization Lycoris, Fatal Bullet, and Hollow Realization.

Finally, Extra and Premium subscribers now have access to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, too.

It's worth noting that if you're a top tier PS Plus Premium member, you can play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt over the cloud rather than having to install it locally, if you don't have enough storage space. However, in that case, we also thoroughly advise that you consider installing one of the best PS5 SSDs as the game will run better directly.

PS Plus Premium subscribers now also have access to several PSV2 and retro games that have been added to the additional, exclusive library. They include Vacation Simulator, TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2, TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, and Sword Art Online: Lost Song.

PS Plus Essential subscribers can't access the free games libraries, but will get a major launch in September at no additional cost, along with Extra and Premium members.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will launch on PS5 and PS4 on 3 September and be available to everyone on any of the PS Plus tiers from day one.