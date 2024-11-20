Forget Black Friday, F1 24 is completely free for a limited time

Even if you're not tempted to invest in something like the PS5 Pro anytime soon, it can feel like an expensive time to be a gamer at the moment. Left, right and centre there are services asking for subscription charges, or offering shortcuts for money to make your life easier.
So, when you get the chance to play a game for free, it's worth grabbing – and this weekend brings a really nice opportunity of that sort. With the real-life Formula 1 season racing to its imminent conclusion, EA and Codemasters are making F1 24 free to play for a few days.
From 21 November until 25 November, the whole game will be available as a free trial for everyone across basically every platform under the sun – PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (through Steam). That means you'll be able to download the game and play as much of it as you like towards the end of the week and through the whole weekend.
This is one of the best racing games you could pick up at the moment, too – even if its Metacritic score of 72 might not look that inspiring. Those who follow things more closely will know that these annual racing releases can slightly burn out repeat customers, but if you haven't tried an F1 game in a few years you might be blown away.
The series has gone from a niche one to a mainstay in EA's roster thanks to its incredibly accurate recreations of each year's cars and circuits. With the ability to fine-tune how you race, you can also enjoy shorter stints flying around tracks or test yourself with full-scale Grand Prix experiences that take hours to complete.
The promotion isn't just limited to a game trial, though – you can also pick up the full game permanently at 60% off across all of those storefronts. So, if you find this weekend that it's right up your street, it's basically the perfect time to buy it. All of this obviously comes right in the middle of Black Friday month, too, so you'll be able to shop around for the best Black Friday gaming deals too, if you want more savings.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Devialet Astra is surely the most beautiful audio amp ever made
French brand Devialet is renowned for its stunning-looking audio products, but this is on another level
By Rik Henderson Published
-
3 Netflix shows to watch after Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Finished the gripping true crime drama about the Menendez brothers? Here are three other great shows to check out
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I sold my PS5 to upgrade to the PS5 Pro and it might have been a mistake
Do I regret it? Ask me again in six months...
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When does the Xbox Black Friday sale start?
Xbox's Black Friday sale is now live!
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple allegedly planning major changes to App Store that make so much sense
Apple might be making a one-stop shop for its best games.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox rolls out the red carpet for Call of Duty with new accessories
Xbox has a bunch of accessory designs to celebrate the arrival of Black Ops 6
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase this week
Xbox's new online presentation is all about games, games, games – here's how to watch it live
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Playing games is good for you, it's official – well, one game in particular
Powerwash Simulator chills you out
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Your Xbox gets a neat new trick that could save a lot of time
Updates will finally be a bit easier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's a smartwatch that can play Space Invaders, and it's much cheaper than Apple Watch
If you're going to clone a design, this is the way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published