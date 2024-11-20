Forget Black Friday, F1 24 is completely free for a limited time

Even if you're not tempted to invest in something like the PS5 Pro anytime soon, it can feel like an expensive time to be a gamer at the moment. Left, right and centre there are services asking for subscription charges, or offering shortcuts for money to make your life easier.

So, when you get the chance to play a game for free, it's worth grabbing – and this weekend brings a really nice opportunity of that sort. With the real-life Formula 1 season racing to its imminent conclusion, EA and Codemasters are making F1 24 free to play for a few days.

From 21 November until 25 November, the whole game will be available as a free trial for everyone across basically every platform under the sun – PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (through Steam). That means you'll be able to download the game and play as much of it as you like towards the end of the week and through the whole weekend.

F1 24 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This is one of the best racing games you could pick up at the moment, too – even if its Metacritic score of 72 might not look that inspiring. Those who follow things more closely will know that these annual racing releases can slightly burn out repeat customers, but if you haven't tried an F1 game in a few years you might be blown away.

The series has gone from a niche one to a mainstay in EA's roster thanks to its incredibly accurate recreations of each year's cars and circuits. With the ability to fine-tune how you race, you can also enjoy shorter stints flying around tracks or test yourself with full-scale Grand Prix experiences that take hours to complete.

The promotion isn't just limited to a game trial, though – you can also pick up the full game permanently at 60% off across all of those storefronts. So, if you find this weekend that it's right up your street, it's basically the perfect time to buy it. All of this obviously comes right in the middle of Black Friday month, too, so you'll be able to shop around for the best Black Friday gaming deals too, if you want more savings.