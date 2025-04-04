Amazon gives all Prime members a free Xbox game – here's how to claim yours

As well as 23 free games for PC and Steam Deck

Xbox Series X in front of TV
(Image credit: Future)
Rik Henderson's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Amazon Prime Gaming doesn't just reward Prime members with 23 free PC games this month, everyone gets an Xbox game too.

Minecraft Legends is available to redeem now for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

For the last few years, Amazon Prime members have been able to redeem free games through the include Prime Gaming perk, with 100s of them being given away each year.

However, they've always been PC games until very recently, so if you don't own a gaming PC or a handheld, such as the Steam Deck, you've not really been able to play them.

For the last couple of months though, Amazon has added an Xbox game to the mix – with one of the monthly titles coming for PC and Xbox consoles. That was Wolfenstein: The Old Blood last month, but you can now claim another.

Minecraft Legends is a real-time strategy game set in the world of Minecraft and the giveaway is timed to coincide with the new movie hitting cinemas.

Minecraft Legends: Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Minecraft Legends: Official Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Offered for free on PC and Xbox consoles – Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – it tasks you with protecting the Overworld from regular invasions of Piglins. You can build defensive structures, harvest resources and raise your own fighting troops – all in Minecraft's blocky style.

The game can be redeemed by heading to the Amazon Prime Gaming site and clicking on the Xbox version of Minecraft Legends. Then tap on "Get Game" and it'll give you a code that can be redeemed on your Xbox console (in the Store's side menu) or on Microsoft's redemption page online... you just need a Microsoft account first.

The other PC games to be available to all Amazon Prime members this month include Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, and Endless Space: Definitive Edition.

You can see the full list below.

Amazon Prime Gaming free games for April

Available now:

  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Gravity Circuit
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Paleo Pines

Coming 10 April:

  • DreadOut 2
  • Endless Space: Definitive Edition
  • Faraway: Director’s Cut
  • God’s Trigger
  • New York Mysteries: Power of Art Collector’s Edition
  • Projection: First Light

Coming 17 April:

  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Berserk Boy
  • Fashion Police Squad
  • Genesis Noir
  • Gloomhaven
  • The Last Spell
  • The Last Show of Mr Chardish
  • Wild Country

Coming 24 April:

  • Kraken Academy
  • Priest Simulator: Vampire Show
  • Thief Gold
  • Troublemaker

Amazon Prime membership doesn't just reward you with free games each month, you also get free next day delivery on thousands of items, Prime Video access, and a whole load of other great perks. Indeed, the new AI-powered Alexa+ will also be completely free to all Prime members.

It is priced at £95 for a year in the UK and $139 in the US. You can also pay monthly for £8.99, $14.99, and $9.99 if you live in Australia.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸