Amazon gives all Prime members a free Xbox game – here's how to claim yours

Quick Summary Amazon Prime Gaming doesn't just reward Prime members with 23 free PC games this month, everyone gets an Xbox game too. Minecraft Legends is available to redeem now for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

For the last few years, Amazon Prime members have been able to redeem free games through the include Prime Gaming perk, with 100s of them being given away each year.

However, they've always been PC games until very recently, so if you don't own a gaming PC or a handheld, such as the Steam Deck, you've not really been able to play them.

For the last couple of months though, Amazon has added an Xbox game to the mix – with one of the monthly titles coming for PC and Xbox consoles. That was Wolfenstein: The Old Blood last month, but you can now claim another.

Minecraft Legends is a real-time strategy game set in the world of Minecraft and the giveaway is timed to coincide with the new movie hitting cinemas.

Minecraft Legends: Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Offered for free on PC and Xbox consoles – Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – it tasks you with protecting the Overworld from regular invasions of Piglins. You can build defensive structures, harvest resources and raise your own fighting troops – all in Minecraft's blocky style.

The game can be redeemed by heading to the Amazon Prime Gaming site and clicking on the Xbox version of Minecraft Legends. Then tap on "Get Game" and it'll give you a code that can be redeemed on your Xbox console (in the Store's side menu) or on Microsoft's redemption page online... you just need a Microsoft account first.

The other PC games to be available to all Amazon Prime members this month include Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, and Endless Space: Definitive Edition.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see the full list below.

Amazon Prime Gaming free games for April

Available now:

Clouds & Sheep 2

Gravity Circuit

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Minecraft Legends

Paleo Pines

Coming 10 April:

DreadOut 2

Endless Space: Definitive Edition

Faraway: Director’s Cut

God’s Trigger

New York Mysteries: Power of Art Collector’s Edition

Projection: First Light

Coming 17 April:

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

Berserk Boy

Fashion Police Squad

Genesis Noir

Gloomhaven

The Last Spell

The Last Show of Mr Chardish

Wild Country

Coming 24 April:

Kraken Academy

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show

Thief Gold

Troublemaker

Amazon Prime membership doesn't just reward you with free games each month, you also get free next day delivery on thousands of items, Prime Video access, and a whole load of other great perks. Indeed, the new AI-powered Alexa+ will also be completely free to all Prime members.

It is priced at £95 for a year in the UK and $139 in the US. You can also pay monthly for £8.99, $14.99, and $9.99 if you live in Australia.