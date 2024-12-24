5-star Asus gaming laptop suddenly drops to lowest price in Argos deal

Tis the season to be jolly – about great gaming deals! That's what I stumbled upon today when scouring the best Argos early Boxing Day deals – it's a 5-star Asus laptop at a 5-star price. Perhaps a post-Christmas gift for yourself.

Check out the Asus 5-star deal at Argos

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 netted a coveted T3 5-star review earlier this year, proving itself to be one of the best gaming laptops on the planet. Now it's at a new price low just in time for the sales – with an Argos promotion that lasts only until the end of Boxing Day, the 26 December.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (R7 / RTX4060): was £1,699 now £1,439.10 at Argos This super Asus ROG gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen R7 processor, 15GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX4060 graphics card. To get the price as low as listed, you'll need to use the special discount code 'GAMING10' at checkout. That makes it cheaper than you'll find at Currys, Amazon – or anywhere else for that matter.

Asus' laptop was so commendable because it's "small but mighty", on account of its 14-inch display allowing it to be portable – unlike some of the 16-, 17- or 18-inch desktop-replacement gaming laptops out there.

But, as noted in our review: "The ROG Zephyrus G14 is more than just a fashion statement. Its super-sleek and lightweight design meets some impressive hardware to create arguably the best 14-inch gaming laptop on the market."

Here that's a combination of AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and 1TB storage. While some of those are a step down from best-of-best, in this form-factor it's a sensible and still super-powerful balance – and for a very good price indeed.

Any downsides to the ROG Zephyrus G14? Well, like any gaming laptop you're not going to get epic battery life when you stray from a plug – and the best performance is reserved for mains-powered operation anyway.

It's well worth keeping an eye on the best Argos Boxing Day sales, Best Currys Boxing Day sales, and Best Amazon Boxing Day deals here in the UK – as there are sure to be plenty of accessories and additions at discount prices too.