You could win an Xbox Series X in gold, but Microsoft will make you work for it

Quick Summary A custom Xbox Series X in gold will be available as part of a competition that runs from November to January. To enter, you need to head to a Microsoft Center and solve a puzzle you find there.

Microsoft will soon launch a competition to win a custom Xbox Series X.

Encased in a golden finish, the Xbox comes with a similarly custom Xbox Wireless Controller and has been created to celebrate the forthcoming launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

However, entering the draw to win the unique Series X will not be easy – the company is encasing the console in a special puzzle box inspired by the Bethesda game. Entrants must solve the puzzle to be eligible for the sweepstake.

There are further caveats too – the puzzles will only be found in Microsoft Experience Centers in London, New York and Sydney. You'll have to visit the stores themselves and check out the dedicated displays.

They will be available from 12 November 2024 to 6 January 2025.

There will be another chance to enter the draw, however, as Bethesda will also offer places in the sweep via its social channels at a later date.

Each puzzle box and custom console reportedly took more than 350 hours to create. It looks like the sort of stone plinth Indy would find treasure on. The controller has an interesting look too, with a rugged leather aesthetic and jewel-like buttons.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on 6 December for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It'll also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from day one.

It features an all-new story which is set in 1937 and between the first two movies – Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. It's an action-adventure game with plenty of its own puzzles and is mostly played in first-person.

The game is being developed by MachineGames – the team behind the superb Wolfenstein tiles, The New Order, The Old Blood and Wolfenstein II.

Gamescom Date Reveal Trailer - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Watch On

A PS5 version of the game is also coming, although that will follow in spring next year.