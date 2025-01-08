Microsoft wants to ditch Windows for future Xbox gaming handhelds

Quick Summary
Microsoft is working on new software for gaming handhelds which will “put the player and their library at the center of the experience".
And we may not have long to wait, as Microsoft will reportedly share more later this year.
There’s good news coming out of CES 2025 for fans of PC gaming handhelds. Microsoft’s VP of Next Generation, Jason Ronald, offered hope to those frustrated with the Windows experience on these devices.
The Windows operating system on handhelds such as the Asus ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go and Ayaneo Flip DS is leagues behind when putting gaming front and centre compared to Valve’s console-centric, Linux-based software on the Steam Deck and newly announced Lenovo Legion Go S.
Speaking during the ‘The Future of Gaming Handhelds’ roundtable at the show, and then in more detail to The Verge, Ronald revealed Microsoft wants to combine the Xbox console operating system with Windows, saying: "Our goal is to put the player and their library at the centre of the experience.”
There appears to be a realisation at Microsoft that the current Windows operating system on a handheld gaming device is just too fussy and needs to change: “We’re focused on really simplifying that and making it much more like a console experience,” Ronald explained.
The end of Windows as you know it
While Microsoft isn’t ready to completely ditch Windows, Ronald emphasises that what it wants for handhelds going forward is “not the Windows desktop that you have today.”
Instead, Microsoft plans to adapt it by leveraging the Xbox OS and putting that interface front and centre on portable devices, resulting in a controller-friendly system which handheld gamers are familiar with.
“The reality is the Xbox operating system is built on top of Windows. So, there’s a lot of infrastructure that we built in the console space that we can bring to the PC space and really deliver that premium gaming experience on any device.”
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
And there’s more good news, as we’re not going to be waiting years to learn more about the vision. Ronald cheekily added: “I think we’ll have a lot more to share later this year.
“I think it’s going to be a journey and I think you’ll see a lot of investments over time that you’re starting to see already, but we’ll have a lot more to share.”
John has been a technology journalist for more than a decade, and over the years has built up a vast knowledge of the tech industry. He’s reported on pretty much every area of consumer technology, from laptops, tablets, smartwatches and smartphones to smart speakers, automotive, headphones and more. During his time in journalism, John has written for TechRadar, T3, Shortlist, What Laptop, Windows 8 magazine, Gizmodo UK, Saga Magazine and Saga Exceptional, and he’s appeared in the Evening Standard and Metro newspapers.
Outside of work, John is a passionate Watford FC and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoys a Sunday afternoon watching the F1, and is also a Guinness World Record Holder.
-
-
This ERA mattress topper can turn your mattress into a smart sleep tracking device
The ERA Smart Layer is my favourite wellness product from CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
iPhone SE 4 finally "on track" for an April release, claims expert
Been holding out for the affordable iPhone SE? It could be here soon
By Chris Hall Published
-
Klipsch wants to ensure your parties are super loud – in more ways than one
Klipsch Vegas, Klipsch Miami and Klipsch New York are ready to party hard. Are you?
By John McCann Published
-
One of Hi-Fi’s biggest names is back with a trio of iconic amps
Onkyo has launched three new Hi-Fi separates – a pre-amp, power amp, and a streaming amp
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
TCL NXTPaper 11 Plus continues to do something the Apple iPad can't
TCL adds AI and a big tech upgrade to its paper-like tablet device
By John McCann Published
-
Onkyo Creator Series speakers are here to upgrade your PC and TV
Onkyo's not just here for audiophiles – these new speakers promise affordable audio upgrades
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on photos appear online, as case maker shows dummy unit at CES
A Nintendo Switch 2 dummy unit has appeared in the flesh
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I saw Hisense's new Mini-LED TV and its colours blew my mind – its tech is unmatched in 2025
Hisense's 116UX TriChroma LED TV delivers big on colour thanks to an RGB Mini-LED backlight like no other
By Mike Lowe Published
-
I tested Lenovo's new rollable laptop and was shocked – it's like nothing else
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable transforms from 14-inch to 16.7-inch at the touch of a button – and it's amazing
By Mike Lowe Published
-
The OLED TV to rule 2025 might not be from LG or Samsung – I tested out Panasonic's Z95B
The Panasonic Z95B uses a multi-layer OLED panel for extreme brightness – and it's a sight to behold
By Mike Lowe Last updated