I've been updating T3's best gaming and console deals for Black Friday feature and stumbled upon a superb PS5 Pro deal – which my colleague first wrote about just days ago (and which unsurprisingly sold out in double-quick time!).

The PlayStation 5 Pro only launched a matter of weeks ago, but after Argos' major discount, it's now EE to the rescue with a price that matches the best-ever price. It's £40.99 off, cutting the price down to a £659 new low. That's easily one of the best Black Friday deals that I've seen – whilst stocks last, anyway.

Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at EE Mobile The PS5 Pro is the world's most powerful console, updating the original PS5 with 45% more graphical power and making your games look even better. It costs a pretty penny, mind, but with this discount you won't find it for less anywhere else right now.

Why consider the PS5 Pro

There's no doubt about it: the PS5 Pro is a pricey console, and it's even more considerable if you budget for a disc drive and separate stand too – as it doesn't come with either included. The former is out of stock everywhere, but a Very deal suggests that stock may arrive for 29 November for those on the lookout.

Another T3 colleague wrote about the PS5 Pro games with enhancements that look the most exciting – noting one major omission – and now you, too, could tuck into that graphical prestige by jumping onto this particular EE deal. It's time-limited, according to the site, and very much a one-per-customer offer. How long it'll last, we'll have to wait and see – but I suspect that people will be clamouring to buy one.

If you're shopping big this Black Friday, then do also consider our best TV deals to add a screen that'll further enhance your gaming experience. The best TVs are another shoo-in for Black Friday deals – especially the best OLED TVs – as one of the most positievly affected product categories. Although, with Sony's latest console costing a fair whack, you might want to save your screen upgrade for next year instead...