I've been updating T3's best gaming and console deals for Black Friday feature and stumbled upon a superb PS5 Pro deal – which my colleague first wrote about just days ago (and which unsurprisingly sold out in double-quick time!).
The PlayStation 5 Pro only launched a matter of weeks ago, but after Argos' major discount, it's now EE to the rescue with a price that matches the best-ever price. It's £40.99 off, cutting the price down to a £659 new low. That's easily one of the best Black Friday deals that I've seen – whilst stocks last, anyway.
The PS5 Pro is the world's most powerful console, updating the original PS5 with 45% more graphical power and making your games look even better. It costs a pretty penny, mind, but with this discount you won't find it for less anywhere else right now.
Why consider the PS5 Pro
There's no doubt about it: the PS5 Pro is a pricey console, and it's even more considerable if you budget for a disc drive and separate stand too – as it doesn't come with either included. The former is out of stock everywhere, but a Very deal suggests that stock may arrive for 29 November for those on the lookout.
Another T3 colleague wrote about the PS5 Pro games with enhancements that look the most exciting – noting one major omission – and now you, too, could tuck into that graphical prestige by jumping onto this particular EE deal. It's time-limited, according to the site, and very much a one-per-customer offer. How long it'll last, we'll have to wait and see – but I suspect that people will be clamouring to buy one.
If you're shopping big this Black Friday, then do also consider our best TV deals to add a screen that'll further enhance your gaming experience. The best TVs are another shoo-in for Black Friday deals – especially the best OLED TVs – as one of the most positievly affected product categories. Although, with Sony's latest console costing a fair whack, you might want to save your screen upgrade for next year instead...
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
When will the PlayStation Black Friday sale start?
Xbox has already kicked off its games sale, so when will the PlayStation Store follow?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published
-
LG's iconic TV suitcase is $400 off in the Black Friday sale
the 27-inch LG StanbyMe Go Portable is a TV you can take anywhere and Amazon has taken 33% off the price
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Improve your Wi-Fi with 5-star Netgear kit – now cheaper than ever
This is one of the most powerful home Wi-Fi setups you can have – and it has hit a new low price on Amazon
By Mike Lowe Published
-
I'm desperate to upgrade my action camera – and this DJI model at its lowest ever price is too good to miss!
If you're looking for an on-the-go camera companion, this is a killer deal
By Sam Cross Published
-
Some of my favourite bargain headphones are even cheaper in killer Black Friday deal
Want good audio without busting the bank? Look no further
By Sam Cross Published