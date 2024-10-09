Upgrade your PS5 with this amazing pro controller deal – and you don't even need Amazon Prime to get it

The PlayStation 5 is a wonderful console, with a vast library of great games. The PS5 Pro will also undoubtedly wow us all when it arrives in November. But there's one small issue I've found with my own PS5 over the years – the DualSense controller isn't really built to last.

That's why I've swapped mine for a pro controller – something more robust that can stand the test of time. Plus, pro controllers often provide extra buttons or features that can help during gameplay.

Now one of my favourites is available with a great deal. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is a top-notch gamepad, with Hall Effect thumbsticks that are impervious to stick drift, and extra features, such as a trigger blocker to shorten the time it takes to fire a round.

It usually costs around £200 but you can get it for just £159.99 right now. And what's more., even though Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is on, this deal is from Argos. That means you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.

Why buy the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is one of the pro controllers I use with my PS5 on a regular basis. It feels great in the hand and is extremely tough, so it feels far more robust than conventional gamepads.

One of its best features is that you can insert include weights under the side grips to give the right amount of heft to suit your playing style. You also get three stick sizes and thumbstick heads, to swap them around for comfort and travel distance.

The Revolution 5 Pro can also be fully customised through a PC or Mac, via dedicated software. This includes button mapping front and rear. And there's both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on board to use the controller with different devices – via the wireless dongle for PS5 (to reduce latency) or Bluetooth with a phone, for example.

It really is an excellent controller that with upgrade your console for sure.