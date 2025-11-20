My favourite Switch 2 controller just got a big Black Friday price drop – and it's better than the Nintendo Pro

Like many others, when I preordered my Nintendo Switch 2 I also ordered the official Pro Controller – and have been extremely happy with it ever since it arrived on launch day.

However, I have since tested a different controller that's compatible with Switch 2 and genuinely think it's better. It's now my own go-to gamepad when playing Switch games. And what's more, it has a great Black Friday deal.

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 for Switch controller works as well as Nintendo's official device and really looks the business in yellow. It also comes with Hall Effect triggers and, even more importantly, TMR thumbsticks. Not only is that the most precise thumbstick tech on the planet right now, they are impervious to stick drift.

What makes the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth controller so special

As well as TMR thumbsticks and Hall Effect triggers (which can be adjusted for hair-trigger reaction, as well as analogue), the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller comes with back paddle buttons on the grips, and RGB lighting around each stick.

There are also extra assignable buttons, and the A, B, X, Y buttons are arranged in Nintendo's style (some rival pads have the Xbox configuration).

It's also worth updating your Ultimate 2 controller when it arrives as this will unlock the wake feature, whereby you can press the main button or even just shake the pad to boot up your Switch or Switch 2.

Other colours (black and white) are available, but they aren't yet part of the Black Friday sale.

We'll bring you more deals as and when they appear online over the next few days – including any that might be available in the US.