Upgrade your PS5 or PS5 Pro with this amazing Black Friday pro controller deal

The PlayStation 5 is a wonderful machine, with a vast library of great games, while the recently released PS5 Pro is undoubtedly the best games console on the planet. But there's one small issue I've found with my own PS5 over the years – the DualSense controller isn't really built to last.
That's why I've swapped mine for a pro controller – something more robust that can stand the test of time. Plus, pro controllers often provide extra buttons or features that can help during gameplay.
Now one of my favourites is available with a great deal. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is a top-notch gamepad, with Hall Effect thumbsticks that are impervious to stick drift, and extra features, such as a trigger blocker to shorten the time it takes to fire a round.
It usually costs around £200 but you can get it for just £159.99 in Argos' Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've seen.
Available in black, or white and black to suit the PS5, Nacon's latest pro controller is officially licensed by PlayStation. It comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, so can even be used with other devices, such as your mobile phone.
Why buy the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro
The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is one of the pro controllers I use with my PS5 Pro. It feels great in the hand and is extremely tough, so it feels far more robust than conventional gamepads.
One of its best features is that you can insert include weights under the side grips to give the right amount of heft to suit your playing style. You also get three stick sizes and thumbstick heads, to swap them around for comfort and travel distance.
The Revolution 5 Pro can also be fully customised through a PC or Mac, via dedicated software. This includes button mapping front and rear. And there's both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity on board to use the controller with different devices – via the wireless dongle for PS5 (to reduce latency) or Bluetooth with a phone, for example.
It really is an excellent controller that with upgrade your console for sure.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
