Save £60 on Samsung Galaxy earbuds at Currys – from as little as £99!

With the best Black Friday deals cropping up well in advance of the shopping weekend itself, there has never been a better time to shop some bargains. You'll find bargains on offer from a wide range of retailers, making it cheaper than ever to get your hands on the tech you want.

I've been keeping an eye on the best Currys Black Friday offers since the start of the month. The tech retailer often has some really cheap tech, which is great news if you want to upgrade your setup for less.

That's exactly what they've done with a range of new Samsung earbuds. You can snag the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro and the Buds3 with £60 off right now!

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro are no slouch. Released earlier this year, you'll find solid active noise cancellation and good sound quality at the core of these earbuds, which is the cornerstone of any good audio device.

That's only the start of these buds, though. With the introduction of Galaxy AI, users will get access to an AI-powered ANC mode which automatically adapts to the environmental noise around you. That includes a Siren Detection feature, which will alert you to the sound of emergency vehicles around you.

The AI goes even further, though, involving itself in features like Interpreter Mode and Voice Detect. The former is used to translate foreign languages in real time, while the latter ducks the volume of your audio when it recognises you talking.

If the Pro model still feels slightly out of reach, there's a lot to love with the regular Samsung Galaxy Buds3. These utilise an open-ear design, but still pack in a massive 11mm driver.

HiFi Audio ensures some of the best quality you can expect, while you'll still get features like ANC and Adaptive EQ. That's a lot of audio goodness for just £99.