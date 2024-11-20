Save £60 on Samsung Galaxy earbuds at Currys – from as little as £99!

With the best Black Friday deals cropping up well in advance of the shopping weekend itself, there has never been a better time to shop some bargains. You'll find bargains on offer from a wide range of retailers, making it cheaper than ever to get your hands on the tech you want.
I've been keeping an eye on the best Currys Black Friday offers since the start of the month. The tech retailer often has some really cheap tech, which is great news if you want to upgrade your setup for less.
That's exactly what they've done with a range of new Samsung earbuds. You can snag the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro and the Buds3 with £60 off right now!
Want a great pair of AI-powered earbuds? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro. Here in a stylish silver finish, these are a bargain with £60 slashed from the price.
Like the sound of the above, but not a fan of silver? Great news – the white finish has also had a price cut.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro are no slouch. Released earlier this year, you'll find solid active noise cancellation and good sound quality at the core of these earbuds, which is the cornerstone of any good audio device.
That's only the start of these buds, though. With the introduction of Galaxy AI, users will get access to an AI-powered ANC mode which automatically adapts to the environmental noise around you. That includes a Siren Detection feature, which will alert you to the sound of emergency vehicles around you.
The AI goes even further, though, involving itself in features like Interpreter Mode and Voice Detect. The former is used to translate foreign languages in real time, while the latter ducks the volume of your audio when it recognises you talking.
If you want great sound and powerful AI-powered features, but have a max budget of £100, these are the buds for you.
If you're looking for the best Airpods lookalike for a Samsung system, this is it! Great specs and a killer price tag, too.
If the Pro model still feels slightly out of reach, there's a lot to love with the regular Samsung Galaxy Buds3. These utilise an open-ear design, but still pack in a massive 11mm driver.
HiFi Audio ensures some of the best quality you can expect, while you'll still get features like ANC and Adaptive EQ. That's a lot of audio goodness for just £99.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Best Christmas gifts 2024: wellness, fragrances, grooming and more
If you're struggling to find the perfect gift, you've come to the right place
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is $170 off in early Black Friday deal
Get 37% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
When does the Xbox Black Friday sale start?
Xbox's Black Friday sale is now live!
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is the Nintendo Black Friday sale?
Nintendo's already slashed prices, so don't miss them
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
When will the PlayStation Black Friday sale start?
Xbox has already kicked off its games sale, so when will the PlayStation Store follow?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published
-
LG's iconic TV suitcase is $400 off in the Black Friday sale
the 27-inch LG StanbyMe Go Portable is a TV you can take anywhere and Amazon has taken 33% off the price
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Improve your Wi-Fi with 5-star Netgear kit – now cheaper than ever
This is one of the most powerful home Wi-Fi setups you can have – and it has hit a new low price on Amazon
By Mike Lowe Published