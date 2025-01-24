Apple AirPods 2 getting their biggest free upgrade in a matter of weeks

Last September, Apple announced a massive upgrade for its AirPods Pro 2. That was designed to place hearing protection at the front and centre of its remit, offering a range of new features and functionality.

Most notably, that includes the ability to use the earbuds as a makeshift hearing aid. That's designed to assist users with mild-to-moderate hearing loss overcome the stigma attached to wearing a traditional device.

Users can first take a Hearing Test, which will help to determine whether or not they would see – or, I suppose, hear – a benefit. Then, they can opt to make use of the hearing aid feature.

Well, that's the theory at least. The reality for those in some countries – including here in the UK – is that the feature has been stuck behind swathes of red tape and regulation.

The good news is, that's all about to change. According to a new report, Apple has been working with the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK, to bring the feature in line with new guidance. In a statement, they said the feature will arrive in the coming weeks.

That's great news for users in the UK. It brings arguably the most significant upgrade for the AirPods Pro 2 to market, and adds substantial value in the process.

Not using AirPods Pro 2? Well, there's some bad news – the feature won't be coming to other variants like the original Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple has previously stated that the original design lacks an in-ear seal, which improves the noise isolation characteristics and makes the technology more effective. That's a shame, though it does make sense – adding new software is one thing, but adding new hardware is almost impossible.

For now then, we'll just have to wait for the update to arrive for those using the AirPods Pro 2.

