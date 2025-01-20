This five-star dinky DJI drone has had a pretty price drop on Amazon

The January sale are almost at an end (where did the month even go?), but I’ve found one last drone deal that I couldn’t resist sharing. Especially if you’re after one that’s lightweight with professional-grade features. What drone am I talking about? The dinky (but mighty) DJI Mini 4 Pro (and RC 2 controller) which has been reduced from £869 to £804.96 at Amazon, saving you over £60 off.
It may not be the biggest saving but, we can all agree, that every little helps. Not to mention, the Mini 4 Pro is a superb drone. It’s held the top spot as ‘best drone overall’ in our best drone guide for quite some time now, as not only is it super compact, weighing less than 250 grams, but it also has an exceptional camera, capturing 4K video and 48MP images, and superb flight performance.
Though compact in size, the DJI Mini 4 Pro delivers exceptional flight and camera performance that’s truly impressive. If you're looking to buy your first camera drone and aren’t sure which model to choose, look no further—this is currently the best sub-250 gram drone on the market.
In our five-star Mini 4 Pro review, our tested said, “Flying this drone feels as smooth as driving an automatic car” and that it’s so easy to use that “even an ape could fly it”. It offers a top speed of around 36 mph in Sport mode and a flight time of about 34 minutes. Plus, it has upgraded safety features, like omnidirectional binocular vision, and several automatic flight modes—from ActiveTrack to MasterShots—to help capture stunning footage with ease.
The fact that it weighs under 250 grams doesn’t just mean that this drone is small enough to fit in your handbag, but it also means that it has more relaxed flying regulations. All in all, it’s a top-tier drone for anyone looking for professional-level features in a lightweight design.
