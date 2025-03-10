This DJI drone is perfect for first-time pilots and it’s now super cheap on Amazon
Save almost £100 on the DJI Mini 3
If you’re new to drones and are looking for a model that’s beginner-friendly, but still captures stunning content, we’ve found the drone for you. The DJI Mini 3 is a brilliant drone for first-time flyers, and it’s currently reduced from £429 to £336.78 at Amazon—that’s just shy of £100 off.
Launched at the end of 2022, the Mini 3 quickly became one of DJI’s best beginner drones, thanks to its compact design, easy interface, and high-quality shooting capabilities. It may lack more advanced features found on its successor, the Mini 3 Pro—such as object avoidance and subject tracking—but it’s still one of the best premium drones for those on a budget.
The DJI Mini 3 is a brilliant entry-level drone with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and 4K video recording. It's easy to fly and offers great Quickshots modes, making it perfect for first-time pilots.
The Mini 3 can record compelling 4K video and snap 12MP stills, and comes with QuickShot modes to help you capture automatic, smooth content. Its flight time is actually better than the Mini 3 Pro, lasting up to 38 minutes, and it’s small enough to fit in your bag, so you can easily create content whilst on the move. If you’re not the most ‘tech-savvy’, don’t worry, as our reviewer said “it’s very easy to fly”.
For a deeper dive into its full features, check out our Mini 3 review. Also, it's worth noting that the Mini 3 Fly More Combo is currently on offer too. This comes with two additional batteries (Intelligent Flight Battery), a two-way charging hub, plus a shoulder bag, just in case you want to fully kit yourself out.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This Sky Blue MacBook Air M3 looks so good I'll just have to upgrade
Not only does the latest MacBook Air now feature an M4 chip, but it comes in a brand new colour that is going to go down a storm
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights have finally arrived in the US
The Impress line is here
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
5 drone innovations I’d like to see in 2025 and beyond
Let's have more colour, longer flight times, modular cameras, drones that float and swarm technology
By Derek Adams Published
-
Hurry! DJI’s festive sale has up to 36% off drones, action cameras and more
Christmas has come early people!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
DJI’s best drone for beginner pilots suddenly drops to its lowest-ever price
The Mini 4K is less than $250 — don't let this amazing deal slip away!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Quick! This 5-star DJI drone has $200 knocked off in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
The AIR 2S Aerial is the ultimate camera drone
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This DJI drone bundle has a (very) pretty pricetag in early Prime Day deal
It's the cheapest it's ever been!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
DJI Avata 2 review: Next-level FPV flying for beginners
Strap on your goggles and prepare for one of the most immersive experiences since Meta Quest
By Derek Adams Published
-
Can a drone keep up with an F1 car? This one can
Custom-built drone built by the Dutch Drone Gods can reach speeds up to 350 km/h
By Matt Kollat Published
-
DJI Mini 4 Pro vs DJI Mini 3 Pro: A worthy upgrade or more of the same?
The Mini 4 Pro brings smart upgrades over the Mini 3 Pro, but are they enough to justify the upgrade? Here’s everything you need to know
By Derek Adams Last updated