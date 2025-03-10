This DJI drone is perfect for first-time pilots and it’s now super cheap on Amazon

If you’re new to drones and are looking for a model that’s beginner-friendly, but still captures stunning content, we’ve found the drone for you. The DJI Mini 3 is a brilliant drone for first-time flyers, and it’s currently reduced from £429 to £336.78 at Amazon—that’s just shy of £100 off.

Launched at the end of 2022, the Mini 3 quickly became one of DJI’s best beginner drones, thanks to its compact design, easy interface, and high-quality shooting capabilities. It may lack more advanced features found on its successor, the Mini 3 Pro—such as object avoidance and subject tracking—but it’s still one of the best premium drones for those on a budget.

DJI Mini 3
DJI Mini 3: was £429 now £336.78 at Amazon

The DJI Mini 3 is a brilliant entry-level drone with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and 4K video recording. It's easy to fly and offers great Quickshots modes, making it perfect for first-time pilots.

View Deal

The Mini 3 can record compelling 4K video and snap 12MP stills, and comes with QuickShot modes to help you capture automatic, smooth content. Its flight time is actually better than the Mini 3 Pro, lasting up to 38 minutes, and it’s small enough to fit in your bag, so you can easily create content whilst on the move. If you’re not the most ‘tech-savvy’, don’t worry, as our reviewer said “it’s very easy to fly”.

For a deeper dive into its full features, check out our Mini 3 review. Also, it's worth noting that the Mini 3 Fly More Combo is currently on offer too. This comes with two additional batteries (Intelligent Flight Battery), a two-way charging hub, plus a shoulder bag, just in case you want to fully kit yourself out.

