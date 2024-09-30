This DJI drone bundle has a (very) pretty pricetag in early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day may be just over a week away, but why wait? There are already some fantastic deals flying in left, right and centre, and this DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo bundle is one of them, and it’s hit its lowest price, ever!
As well as the DJI Avata 2 drone, this bundle also comes kitted with an RC Motion 3 control, the DJI Goggles 3, three intelligent batteries, a sling bag to keep all your kit in, and more. Basically, it’s everything you need to get cracking so you can get out and capture some stunning footage.
DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was £1049, now £985.98
The DJI Avata 2 offers exceptional 12MP still images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 23-minute flight time, while the Goggles 2 are incredibly comfortable and have Real View for an exceptional viewing experience. It's currently at its lowest price, so don't let it fly away!
The DJI Avata 2 is a brilliant first-person view drone that we awarded five stars to when we tested it ourselves, praising it for its incredible flight characteristics, robust design, and immersive experience. Although it looks identical to its five-star predecessor and has the same top speeds (60mph in Manual Mode), the camera has an upgraded 1/1.3-inch image sensor that produces 12 MP stills and video resolution up to 4K.
It also has a longer flight time (approximately 23 minutes) and the obstacle sensing system has had major improvements, so it now has both downward and backward visual positioning. The Goggles 3 are also remarkably light, comfortable, are equipped with with Real View, and have a fantastic 1920×1080 image resolution.
Keen to save some extra money? Very are selling the Avata 2 Fly More Combo for even less but, this deal only comes with one battery, as opposed to three.
