This DJI drone bundle has a (very) pretty pricetag in early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day may be just over a week away, but why wait? There are already some fantastic deals flying in left, right and centre, and this DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo bundle is one of them, and it’s hit its lowest price, ever!

As well as the DJI Avata 2 drone, this bundle also comes kitted with an RC Motion 3 control, the DJI Goggles 3, three intelligent batteries, a sling bag to keep all your kit in, and more. Basically, it’s everything you need to get cracking so you can get out and capture some stunning footage.

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was £1049, now £985.98 The DJI Avata 2 offers exceptional 12MP still images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 23-minute flight time, while the Goggles 2 are incredibly comfortable and have Real View for an exceptional viewing experience. It's currently at its lowest price, so don't let it fly away!

The DJI Avata 2 is a brilliant first-person view drone that we awarded five stars to when we tested it ourselves , praising it for its incredible flight characteristics, robust design, and immersive experience. Although it looks identical to its five-star predecessor and has the same top speeds (60mph in Manual Mode), the camera has an upgraded 1/1.3-inch image sensor that produces 12 MP stills and video resolution up to 4K.

It also has a longer flight time (approximately 23 minutes) and the obstacle sensing system has had major improvements, so it now has both downward and backward visual positioning. The Goggles 3 are also remarkably light, comfortable, are equipped with with Real View, and have a fantastic 1920×1080 image resolution.

Keen to save some extra money? Very are selling the Avata 2 Fly More Combo for even less but, this deal only comes with one battery, as opposed to three.