This best-selling DJI drone bundle has had a price drop in early Black Friday deal

You may be sat waiting patiently for Black Friday to take advantage of the best DJI deals, but why? They’re swooping in as we speak, so you can grab yourself a great deal now! Take this best-selling Mini 4 Pro bundle for instance, which DJI has reduced from £1160 to £1250.
As well as the Mini 4 Pro Drone, the Fly More Combo Sky Master Bundle also comes kitted with an RC Motion 2 control, a waterproof hard carrying case to keep everything safely stored in, a Lexar 256GB SD card, an aluminum SD card storage case, ND filters, a landing pad and more– so quite the package!
The Mini 4 Pro is a great-value drone that's small enough to fit in a handbag and capable of shooting sensational 4k video and amazingly sharp 48MP images. Grab this best-selling bundle while it's on offer!
The Mini 4 Pro is DJI’s most advanced mini drone that we awarded five stars to when we tested it ourselves, praising it for its sensational shooting capabilities, compact design, and superb performance. Although it has the same camera as its sibling the Mini 3 Pro— capturing 4K video footage and shooting 48MP stills— its night shooting capabilities have had a significant improvement, delivering rich detail in even the lowest light conditions.
Its flight time (approximately 34 minutes) also remains unchanged, but its obstacle avoidance is impeccable! Now, the Mini 4 Pro can see in every direction and stop in its tracks if any of the sensors detect an obstacle, whereas the Mini 3 only has forward, backward and downward sensing.
It may be a small drone, but it’s one that certainly packs a punch! Not sure if the Mini 4 Pro is for you? Check out these other DJI Black Friday deals.
