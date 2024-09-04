New DJI drone could launch sooner than we thought

Quick Summary DJI could release a new drone sooner than we thought. Leaked images of the retail packaging for the DJI Air 3S suggest a launch could be imminent.

It seems there comes a time in everyone's life where you sit there and think about buying one of the best drones on the market. In the past month, I've had this conversation with countless people, with all of us looking to get in on the flying camera game.

If you're looking for a reliable brand, there are few which can match the reputation of DJI. Responsible for killer models like the DJI Mini 4 Pro, the brand is associated with quality and value, with top specs.

Elsewhere in the brand's range, you'll find models like the DJI Air 2S. That's a slightly larger model, with a range of more professional-grade features.

Now, news of its successor – the DJI Air 3S – has emerged. Crucially, that includes a leaked image of its retail packaging, suggesting that it could hit the market sooner than we'd first thought.

Those come from Jasper Ellens – a respected leaker when it comes to drone news. They shared an image of the retail box to Twitter.

There's not an awful lot to be gleamed from the image itself. The image does showcase a dual sensor camera on the device. Other rumours purport that could be a 24mm and 70mm equivalent focal length pairing, for main and telephoto duties.

We also learn that the device is set to be paired with a new controller, in something called the 'fly more bundle'. That's named the RC-N3, and is believed to launch alongside the hotly anticipated DJI Neo this week.

Notably, that's a screen-free controller, so it would presumably need a phone hooked up to offer a display. It's also not entirely clear what would differentiate this model from others in the brand's existing range.

Still, it's an exiting development for the brand. It should hopefully bring some of the features and functions from the DJI Air 3 to a slightly more affordable price point. And if that's the case, it's certain to be a hit with enthusiasts.