Latest DJI Neo drone firmware update unlocks faster tracking speed

DJI has rolled out a major firmware update for its best beginner drone, the DJI Neo.

The update significantly enhances the Neo's tracking speed to cater to users who want to film fast-paced sports like cycling and mountain biking.

Previously limited to tracking subjects moving at about 21 km/h (13 mph), outlets claim the DJI Neo can now keep up with speeds up to 32-33 km/h (20 mph).

This update, firmware version V01.00.0400, is a response to user demand for better tracking capabilities, especially for sports activities where speeds frequently exceed the Neo’s previous limit.

This enhancement doesn’t alter the drone’s maximum flight speed but optimises its ability to track moving subjects accurately and effectively at higher velocities.

In addition to tracking speed, DJI added a vertical shooting mode that caters to content creators producing vertical video, which has become the standard format for social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

This shift allows DJI Neo users to shoot content directly in portrait orientation, making it easier to share their sports footage online without additional cropping.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pilots using the DJI Goggles N3 or Goggles 3 will notice enhanced live view stabilisation, offering a smoother experience during flight.

DJI has also improved the DJI Fly App with full-screen manual control options, customisable stick modes, and an audio recording feature for the RC-N3 and RC-N2 controllers.

These app updates make the Neo more user-friendly and versatile for creating dynamic video content.

Users are advised to restart all hardware after installing the update, as certain parameters like Return-to-Home altitude and maximum flight distance will reset to default settings.

The update is available through the DJI Fly App and applies to the DJI Neo drone, RC-N3 controller, and compatible goggles, making it a broad improvement across the Neo ecosystem.

[via DroneXL, DC Rainmaker]