I found the best DJI Avata Black Friday deal – cheaper than Amazon!

You often find the best Black Friday deals at Amazon. It's understandable; the biggest online retailer pushes enough products to keep the prices down. However, if you're a savvy shopper like me, you know it's best to check everywhere before making a decision.

Case in point, I found an excellent DJI Avata Explorer Combo deal at GAME, of all places, and it's cheaper than Amazon. Currently selling for £719 (down from £1,099), the Avata is the best FPV drone (now superseded by the Avata 2). Better still, the combo includes the DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2!

DJI Avata Explorer Combo: was £1,099 now £719 at GAME UK The DJI Avata Explorer Combo includes the Avata drone, DJI Goggles Integra, and DJI RC Motion 2 controller. The drone captures ultra-wide 4K stabilised video at up to 100 fps and features built-in propeller guards for safe flying. It offers a maximum flight time of 18 minutes and a transmission range up to 6.2 miles.

If you’ve been eyeing a high-performance drone, Black Friday has delivered the ultimate deal. The DJI Avata Explorer Combo is now available for just £719, down from £1,099 – a massive saving of £380 on one of the best drone packages out there.

What makes this combo stand out? The DJI Avata is designed for both beginners and seasoned drone pilots, offering unparalleled ease of use with the included DJI Goggles Integra and DJI RC Motion 2 controller. This setup immerses you in an FPV (first-person view) flying experience that feels like soaring through the skies yourself.

The Avata’s capabilities are equally impressive. It captures ultra-wide 4K video at 100 fps, perfect for cinematic shots or capturing breathtaking landscapes. With built-in propeller guards and intelligent safety features, the drone is built for worry-free flying. The package also includes a range of accessories that make it ready to fly straight out of the box.

At £719, this deal is an incredible opportunity to own a premium drone without breaking the bank. Whether you're an aspiring filmmaker, a travel enthusiast, or just looking for a new hobby, the DJI Avata Explorer Combo is an unbeatable Black Friday buy. Don't miss it!