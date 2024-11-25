HoverAir's latest free software update makes its drones smarter, smoother, and more cinematic

HoverAir has taken its best drones, the X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX, to new heights with its latest firmware update, rolled out on 21 November 2024.

Packed with creative features and performance enhancements, the update also addresses some of the issues the new set of drones' users might have experienced since the launch.

For creators, the update introduces Picture Style options – Standard, Soft, and Vivid – allowing users to tailor their visuals to personal preferences.

The 8k-ready X1 PROMAX gets an exclusive Hover Cine colour mode, too, designed to preserve more colour information for seamless post-production editing.

It's not just about unleashing your creative vision. As mentioned above, HoverAir has addressed key usability and performance concerns.

From resolving video preview lag on Android devices to fixing digital zoom stability issues, the company's drones now offer smoother, more reliable operation.

Sleep mode and automatic flight settings have been optimised.

The update also adds real-time speed and distance display support in the X1 app, enhancing users' situational awareness.

The Beacon – a handy accessory for controlling your drone and extending its range – has been improved with auto-connect functionality, eliminating the hassle of pairing every time.

For those who enjoy cinematic drone shots but don’t want the technical headaches, this firmware update simplifies the process.

For full details, visit the HoverAir firmware release page. The brand has a Black Friday sale, which might be worth checking out if you're in the market for a new flying tripod!

And remember to charge your device to over 50% before updating – nobody wants their drone grounded mid-upgrade!