DJI Flip leaked images make me think it might be a toy drone in the making

Just when you thought DJI had already revolutionised drones in every possible way, along comes the Flip – a foldable, pocket-friendly marvel that’s turning heads (and propellers).

Leaks suggest this pint-sized powerhouse could replace the Mini 5 in DJI's lineup, but the big question is: what’s it flipping out about?

The DJI Neo selfie drone has been a huge success so far, not least because of its affordable price and compact form factor.

However, DJI seems to be working on a new selfie drone that resembles HoverAir’s drones (see also: HoverAir X1 review), at least in terms of foldability.

Some DJI drones fold, like the DJI Mini 3 Pro, but the Flip, as the name suggests, will feature propellers that fold downward and stack neatly.

This compact design is a departure from DJI’s traditional foldable drones and seems geared toward making the Flip ultra-portable, even more so than the DJI Mini series.

Leaks suggest that the Flip will feature propeller guards and larger, ducted propellers, likely to make flights quieter and safer.

Combined with its lightweight, compact frame, the Flip looks to be designed with convenience in mind.

On the tech side, the Flip is rumoured to include DJI’s O4 (OcuSync 4) transmission system, which would ensure reliable connectivity and compatibility with DJI’s latest controllers.

There’s also speculation about advanced obstacle detection via LiDAR sensors, which would make the Flip smarter and more responsive to its environment.

Battery life appears to be a key selling point, with a 3,110mAh battery expected to power longer flights compared to some of DJI's smaller drones, like the Neo.

Some reports indicate that the Flip could replace the anticipated Mini 5 series, suggesting that DJI might be reorganising its lineup to prioritise innovation in design and technology.

While there’s no official word from DJI on the pricing or release date, many expect the Flip to debut in early 2025.

DJI hasn’t officially spilled the beans yet, but if the Flip is as smart, stylish, and savvy as these leaks suggest, it’s only a matter of time before everyone’s tossing this foldable drone into their travel bag.

[via The Verge, Techradar, DroneXL]