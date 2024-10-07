Best Prime Day DJI drone deals: scoop up massive savings on drones, bundles and more

Prime Day DJI drone deals are flying in thick and fast, so if one’s been on your wishlist for a while, it’s time to swoop in and hit that ‘buy’ button, quickly!

DJI is renowned for offering the best drones on the market, boasting incredible recording quality and packed with a flurry of added features, that most drones on the market just can't match. However, it’s no secret that they’re not exactly wallet-friendly.

Luckily, the brand regularly has sales throughout the year— like Prime Day— so you can grab yourself a cheap drone deal. You’ll want to be quick though, as Amazon’s Big Deal Days only lasts two days, so make sure you snap up one of these fantastic savings fast before they fly away!

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was £1049, now £984.98 at Amazon The DJI Avata 2 offers exceptional 12MP still images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 23-minute flight time, while the Goggles 2 are incredibly comfortable and have Real View for an exceptional viewing experience. Currently at its lowest price, ever!

DJI Mini 3: was £429, now £390 at Amazon The DJI Mini 3 is an attractive choice for beginner pilots with its 248g take-off weight, ensuring trouble-free flying in most areas. It delivers great-quality 12MP stills, 4K video and quotes an impressive flight time of 38 minutes on a single charge.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC: was £2,549, now £2,337.95 at Amazon

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag. Now £211 cheaper this Prime Day!

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo: was £979, now £940 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera for sharp 48MP images and 4K video, 34-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and weighs less than 250 grams, it's never been easier to carry and capture content on the go. Save £39 at Amazon!

DJI Mavic 3 Classic: was £1,529, now £1,199 at Amazon

More of a prosumer drone, the Mavic 3 Classic has a 4/3 CMOS sensor coupled with pin-sharp Hasselblad optics, capable of shooting 5.1K video. Max light time on one charge is 46 minutes, one of the longest of all non-professional DJI drones.