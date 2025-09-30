Best October Prime Day DJI drone deals: cheap Neo, Mini 4 Pro and more

Looking to treat yourself (or a loved one) to a DJI drone? Mark the 7th-8th October in your diaries, as there’s another Amazon Prime Day sale happening.

While there are cheaper drones out there, many come with a pretty premium price tag, and we all know DJI is the top so there’s no better time to buy one than during a big sale event, like Amazon’s Big Deal Days.

The October Amazon Prime sale will run from midnight on Tuesday 7th October to 11:59 pm on Wednesday 8th October – so there’s still time to add the drone that you’d like to your basket, so that you’re ready to hit that ‘buy’ button.

We’ll update this page as and when over the two days when the best deals come flying in. However, we’ve already spotted a handful of DJI drones and bundles that have been discounted early. Here’s the best Prime Day DJI drone deals you can get your hands on right now…

Best Prime Day DJI deals

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo: was £979 now £890 at Amazon The Mini 4 Pro is the best sub-250-gram drone on the market. Although compact in size, it delivers exceptional 4K footage, 48MP stills and has a 34 minute flight time. With the Fly More Combo, you also get a DJI RC 2 controller, a Pro Intelligent Flight Battery for extended flight time, and other accessories. Read more ▼

DJI 3S Air Fly More Combo: was £1,239 now £1,089.95 at Amazon One of DJI's newer drones, the 3S Air strikes a perfect balance between performance, camera quality, and portability. It has a dual-camera drone with 4K/60 video, LiDAR obstacle sensing, and up to 45 minutes of flight time – ideal for serious creators and enthusiasts. Read more ▼

DJI Neo Fly More Combo: was £299 now £277.95 at Amazon The Neo itself is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. The DJI Neo Fly More Combo includes extra batteries and accessories to extend flight time. Read more ▼