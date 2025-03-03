Act fast! Incredibly-cheap DJI Neo Fly More Combo deal appears out of nowhere

Woah! Everyone was looking for a cheap DJI Neo deal last Black Friday, which is understandable, considering how good this dinky drone is. It's also pretty cheap, even at full price, so no wonder offers are rare. Well, I just found one, which knocks £50 off the Fly More Combo, which includes an extra battery and the charging hub.

The DJI Neo is probably the best drone for inexperienced pilots. It was launched last year and became an instant fan-favourite thanks to its compact form factor, automated flying modes and excellent camera performance. It might not be the fastest drone in existence, but it's a versatile tool for content creators and enthusiasts alike.

DJI Neo Fly More Combo: was £299 now £249 at Amazon The DJI Neo Fly More Combo includes extra batteries and accessories to extend flight time. The Neo itself is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Save £50!

If you’re looking for a compact yet capable drone, the DJI Neo Fly More Combo is an unbeatable choice. You should buy the Neo for its smooth, stable flight characteristics, making it incredibly easy to pilot – even if you’re new to drones.

DJI’s advanced obstacle avoidance and precise controls ensure effortless navigation, while its extended flight time means more time in the air capturing stunning footage.

With the Fly More Combo, you get extra batteries, a charging hub, and essential accessories, giving you longer flight sessions without constantly worrying about recharging. The high-quality camera delivers crisp 4K video, so whether you're filming cinematic landscapes or capturing action-packed moments, the results are always impressive.

And let’s not forget DJI’s rock-solid transmission technology, ensuring a reliable connection even at longer distances. If you want a feature-packed, hassle-free flying experience, the DJI Neo Fly More Combo is worth every penny. Check out T3's roundup of the best DJI drone deals for more offers.