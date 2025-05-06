5 star-rated DJI-rival selfie drone receives incredible price cut at Amazon
Save nearly £100 off the HoverAir X1
If you’ve had your eye on a DJI drone but were slightly put off by the hefty price tag, today is your lucky day, as a top-rated alternative just became a lot more affordable. The HoverAir X1 selfie drone, known for its compact design, smart flight modes, and impressive video quality, has received a major price drop on Amazon, down from £395 to £299 – saving you almost £100!
The HoverAir X1 was a bit of a YouTube sensation a couple of years back, and we could see why, which is why we also awarded it five stars when we reviewed it. Our trusty drone tester, Derek Adams, applauded it for its ultra-portable design – it’s 25mm shorter than a 6-inch iPhone when folded – and weighing just 125 grams, you don't have to worry about FAA registration either. It’s also completely hands-free and doesn’t require a controller (more on that below).
The HoverAir X1 is a lightweight, pocket-sized drone designed for effortless personal photography. It features a 2.7K camera, intelligent flight modes, and requires no controller—just one-button operation or app control. Perfect for selfies and travel, it's easy to carry and ready to fly in seconds.
The HoverAir X1 is a fully autonomous drone featuring one-button takeoff and five smart flight modes – Hover, Orbit, Follow, Zoom Out, and Bird’s Eye. You simply choose a mode, hit start, and the drone launches on its own, seamlessly tracking your movement while recording the entire flight. When it’s done, it automatically returns and lands gently in your hand – smart, effortless, and seriously impressive!
It can shoot in 2.7K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps and 1080P HDR video and 12MP pics. Our reviewer said it delivered “Really smooth cinematic footage” and, thanks to digital image stabilisation, unwanted vibrations are minimised, so that footage remains crisp and clear. It has a maximum flying range of 30 feet, but can reach up to 50 feet (if flown manually using the Hover app on your phone) and can withstand winds up to 15mph. Speaking of the Hover app, this is also incredibly straight-forward and easy to use, incase you’re not a tech whizz.
With its smart features, compact design, and newly reduced price, the HoverAir X1 is an unbeatable deal for anyone looking to capture stunning aerial shots without the DJI price tag.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Forget Amazon’s Spring Sale – this five-star DJI drone deal at Walmart is too good to miss
Save $200 on DJI’s Mini 4 Pro – a sensational sub-250 gram drone
-
5 drone innovations I’d like to see in 2025 and beyond
Let's have more colour, longer flight times, modular cameras, drones that float and swarm technology
-
5-star DJI drone bundle crashes to an all-time low price for Black Friday
A brilliant bargain bundle, grab it while you can!
-
Can a drone keep up with an F1 car? This one can
Custom-built drone built by the Dutch Drone Gods can reach speeds up to 350 km/h
-
DJI Mavic 3's eye-watering price tag sees its first dip with this Amazon discount code
Knock AU$200 off the Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Combo and AU$400 off the Mavic Cine right now