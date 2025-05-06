5 star-rated DJI-rival selfie drone receives incredible price cut at Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on a DJI drone but were slightly put off by the hefty price tag, today is your lucky day, as a top-rated alternative just became a lot more affordable. The HoverAir X1 selfie drone, known for its compact design, smart flight modes, and impressive video quality, has received a major price drop on Amazon, down from £395 to £299 – saving you almost £100!

The HoverAir X1 was a bit of a YouTube sensation a couple of years back, and we could see why, which is why we also awarded it five stars when we reviewed it. Our trusty drone tester, Derek Adams, applauded it for its ultra-portable design – it’s 25mm shorter than a 6-inch iPhone when folded – and weighing just 125 grams, you don't have to worry about FAA registration either. It’s also completely hands-free and doesn’t require a controller (more on that below).

Zero Zero HoverAir X1: was £395 now £299 at Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a lightweight, pocket-sized drone designed for effortless personal photography. It features a 2.7K camera, intelligent flight modes, and requires no controller—just one-button operation or app control. Perfect for selfies and travel, it's easy to carry and ready to fly in seconds.

The HoverAir X1 is a fully autonomous drone featuring one-button takeoff and five smart flight modes – Hover, Orbit, Follow, Zoom Out, and Bird’s Eye. You simply choose a mode, hit start, and the drone launches on its own, seamlessly tracking your movement while recording the entire flight. When it’s done, it automatically returns and lands gently in your hand – smart, effortless, and seriously impressive!

It can shoot in 2.7K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps and 1080P HDR video and 12MP pics. Our reviewer said it delivered “Really smooth cinematic footage” and, thanks to digital image stabilisation, unwanted vibrations are minimised, so that footage remains crisp and clear. It has a maximum flying range of 30 feet, but can reach up to 50 feet (if flown manually using the Hover app on your phone) and can withstand winds up to 15mph. Speaking of the Hover app, this is also incredibly straight-forward and easy to use, incase you’re not a tech whizz.

With its smart features, compact design, and newly reduced price, the HoverAir X1 is an unbeatable deal for anyone looking to capture stunning aerial shots without the DJI price tag.