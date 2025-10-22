Don’t wait till Black Friday – Very cuts the price of the Apple Watch Series 10 by £100

You may be waiting patiently for Friday 28th to roll around (Black Friday) to snag yourself one of the latest Apple Watches, but Very has jumped ahead of the early rush with this knock-out Apple Watch Serie 10 deal.

Right now, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 10 for just £299, saving you £100 off its original price – not bad for a watch just over a year old. Plus, it’s not the only smartwatch on offer; Very has slashed the price of several wearables in their home and tech sale, including Garmin and Huawei (to name a few).

Save £100 Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £299 at very.co.uk Still a superb all-rounder: sleek design, smooth performance and deep iPhone smarts. The Series 10’s larger screen makes stats and messages easier to read, while the beefed-up speaker helps with calls and Siri. Available in multiple sizes and bands, this is a top early Black Friday deal.

You’re getting seamless app support, reliable notifications, effortless GPS and fitness tracking, and the peace of mind that comes with regular watchOS updates. The Series 10 also boasts new upgrades, including faster charging, sleep apnea detection and voice isolation for calls. Plus, it has a slimmer profile, larger display, and more polished design, making it a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing smartwatch.

Owners of the Series 9 probably won’t benefit from an upgrade, but if you’re not yet an Apple Watch owner and are looking to buy your first, then you can’t go wrong with this fantastic deal.