The Cyber Monday deal I buy every year is back for 2025!

While Cyber Monday can be a great time to treat yourself or find a great deal on Christmas presents, it's also a handy opportunity to stock up on some essentials for less. And no, I'm not talking about bulk buying loo roll, or stacking cans of soup like a Doomsday prepper.

My essential purchase is storage – specifically a portable SSD which allows me to organise all of my files and offload them from my computer, to keep everything running smoothly. Each year, I snag this Crucial X9 SSD while it's on sale, and I'm pleased to report the deal is back for 2025.

While it's far from the biggest reduction you'll see across this period, picking one up for just £68.99 is a real bargain. It's the equivalent of just under seven pence per gigabyte, which is lunacy, really.

I especially like these Crucial units because of their size. Pictures simply don't do them justice – they're absolutely tiny, and that's a big part of the charm for me.

Whether I'm slipping one into a bag pocket to offload images from my camera on a trip, or simply keeping my home storage and file organisation as compact as possible, these are a total winner. Of course, you're also buying into a brand with real heritage in this space, which should give you some peace of mind over the quality.

But hey, if my testimony and Crucial's standing in the industry aren't enough, check out the Amazon rating. There, a whopping 37,728 user ratings have given the product an overall 4.5-stars, which is proof of just how beloved these are.

It's one of those real no brainer deals, which you really don't need to give all that much though to – I'm popping one in my basket right this second!