Premium 5-star webcam has never been cheaper – it's our award-winning pick of 2024

The Obsbot Tiny 2 beat off the competition from all the other best webcams on the market to win in its category in the T3 Awards 2024 – and if that's not enough to tempt you into buying it, it's now been reduced by £50 on Amazon as part of the Black Friday sales (that makes it the cheapest its ever been on the site).

We absolutely raved about this webcam in our Obsbot Tiny 2 review. If you need a device that's a cut above for your video calls, online presentations and livestreams, this certainly qualifies: the audio and video quality is excellent, and Obsbot has managed to cram a huge number of features into this webcam.

Obsbot Tiny 2: was £329 now £279 at Amazon With video up to 4K or 60 frames per second, voice command control, AI-powered face tracking, and low light compensation technology, this is a superb webcam that will appeal to all power users.

As the Tiny 2 can rotate on its base, it can track you as you move around in front of your desk and even around the room. You can control it using voice commands or hand gestures as well as via the mouse and keyboard, and there are all kinds of picture enhancements and tweaks available.

We described it as "stunningly good" in our Obsbot Tiny 2 review, and there's no doubt you're going to stand out in your next Zoom, Meet, or Teams meeting with this. Add in the price reduction of 15% in the Amazon Black Friday sales, and you've got yourself a terrific gadget and made a significant saving too.

Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite: was £179 now £152 at Amazon If you don't need quite as many features or video that's quite as good, the Tiny 2 Lite is significantly cheaper than the flagship Tiny 2 – and it still offers fantastic 4K video quality for your apps.

There's the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite to consider as well, which is also as cheap as it's ever been thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sales. The camera sensor isn't quite as good, and you don't get the full set of tracking features, but whichever one of these Obsbot webcams you pick, you're not going to be disappointed.

You may not think about a webcam being a particularly essential upgrade, especially if there's one already built into your laptop lid, but the Obsbot Tiny 2 and Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite are great examples of best-in-class upgrades that are really going to make a difference to your computing experience.