I buy this SSD every Black Friday – but this Prime Day deal might be more tempting

We're creatures of habit, us humans, and I've found myself going through the same motions over the last few years. Every year, at Black Friday, I stock up on one boring but essential item – a portable SSD.

Glamourous? No. But it's one of those little ease-of-life purchases that makes everything so much simpler, and allows me to neatly keep all of my files in one place.

Usually, I stick to the Crucial X9 series, and make use of the 1TB models. Those are plenty for my needs – even my big back up drive hasn't filled it just yet – and offer read and write speeds which are good enough for non-professional applications.

However, while browsing this Amazon Prime Day, I stumbled across the 2TB version of the same model on a deal which might just make it worth my cash. That sees it drop to just £105.99, which is not a lot of cash for all of that storage.

In fact, if we break it down, that works out to just 5p per gigabyte of storage, which is frankly fantastic. Compare that to what you'd pay in a cloud-based storage subscription and it isn't hard to see why I love buying these little devices so much.

So, is it the best deal ever on this product? Well, to find out, I took to the popular price checking website, CamelCamelCamel. That's a really handy thing to have during events like these, as it allows you to ensure you're actually getting a good deal, not just what looks like one in the moment.

According to that, this isn't quite as good as the Black Friday deal from last year, which saw the model sink to an astounding £91.99! However, it does remain the joint best deal outside of that period, which may just be enough to tempt some.