New Lumix S5D might be the camera to tempt me away from Sony

One of the best purchases I've made in the last few years is my mirrorless camera. Having the ability to produce images which are significantly higher quality than those on my phone has been a blessing, improving my work and giving me a new hobby in the process.

I opted for a Sony A6100, personally – a cheap and cheerful setup which offered an entry-point into the E-mount system without be overly costly if I found I was a bit naff at it. Perfect. Or so I thought.

Because just yesterday, the good folks over at Panasonic launched the new Lumix S5D. And it has been playing on my mind ever since. See, this camera packs in a lot of killer specs, at a price which is hard to ignore. Let's dive in and let me tell you why I might be doing away with years of fine-tuning my Sony rig.

(Image credit: Lumix)

Lumix S5D: key specs

Let's kick off with some of the key points. First things first, this is DJI LiDAR AF ready. That allows the camera to be paired with a DJI range finder module, and work flawlessly to autofocus the picture.

Inside, you'll find a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor. That boasts a wide dynamic range and Dual Native ISO, and should result in some seriously crisp imagery and videography.

While we're on it, lets talk about the video capabilities. The S5D is capable of recording 4K60 4:2:0 10-bit and 4K30 4:2:2 10-bit video for up to 30 minutes at a time. 4K30 4:2:0 8-bit can be recorded with no time limit. You'll also find a wide array of time lapse and slow motion recording in both FHD and 4K.

This camera also packs in the powerful Body IS system for image stabilisation. That's a really intelligent stabiliser which uses information from the gyrosensor, image sensor and accelerometer to keep your images shake-free. The results allow you to use a five-stop slower shutter speed.

One other feature I really love is the dual memory card slot. That's not all that common on more affordable bodies, often being reserved for pro-level devices with pro-level price tags. It's a big plus, though, offering a backup which could save the images you capture should the worst happen.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Lumix S5D: price

The real kicker here is the price. At £1,399 (approx. $1,800 / AU$2,700) for the kit with the new Lumix 18-40mm f4.5-6.3 lens, this is a remarkably affordable route into shooting with a full-frame, pro-grade camera.

Even if that kit lens isn't to your liking, you'll have the benefit of the full L-mount alliance. That offers a substantial range of lenses, from the affordable through to the astronomical. There's bound to be something for you.

In fact, there's bound to be something for me. As I mentioned at the top of this article, I'm seriously considering making the switch from my Sony rig. While I'd be sad to undo the hard work I've put into building my rig, a camera this good at a price this good may just be too hard to pass up.

It has a range of features I've been craving, like a dual memory card slot and a full frame sensor, while the range of photo and video settings should be more than enough for my needs. On top of everything though, I'm really taken by the possibilities with that lens mount. Like most people, I adore Leica glass, and knowing that I could one day upgrade to some natively is an alluring prospect.