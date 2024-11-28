My favourite, award-winning DJI product suddenly drops to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale

I've already reported on a DJI Osmo Pocket 2 deal, but if you're hell-bent on getting the latest and greatest tech from the drone giant, I have a little surprise for you. The award-winning Osmo Pocket 3 is down to £459, which is £30 less than RRP. I said a little surprise, didn't i?

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a compact yet powerful camera (on my wishlist), perfect for vloggers, travellers, and content creators looking to capture professional-grade footage with ease. This Black Friday, Amazon is offering it at a discounted price, making it the ideal time to invest in this versatile tool.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was £489 now £459 at Amazon The Osmo Pocket 3 is a compact powerhouse, featuring a 1-inch CMOS sensor, 4K/120fps recording, and 3-axis stabilization for ultra-smooth, professional-grade footage. Its rotatable 2-inch touchscreen and advanced ActiveTrack 6.0 make it perfect for vlogs, action shots, and social media. Lightweight and portable, it’s creativity on the go!

Equipped with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, the Osmo Pocket 3 delivers stunning high-resolution images and excels in low-light conditions. It records ultra-high-definition 4K video at up to 120 frames per second, enabling smooth slow-motion playback and cinematic-quality footage. The integrated 3-axis mechanical stabilization ensures your shots remain steady, even during fast-paced movements.

The device’s intuitive 2-inch rotatable touchscreen makes framing and navigating settings a breeze, whether you’re shooting horizontal videos or vertical clips for social media. Its advanced ActiveTrack 6.0 feature locks onto moving subjects with precision, ensuring every action shot or vlog is perfectly focused. Weighing only 116 grams, the Osmo Pocket 3 is incredibly portable, fitting seamlessly into your pocket for on-the-go adventures.

With its blend of advanced features, portability, and high-quality output, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a game-changer for content creators. Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deal, there’s no better time to elevate your creative setup.