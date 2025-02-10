Marshall partners with one of the hottest street labels around for a limited edition speaker refresh

Quick Summary Marshall has teamed up with fashion streetwear brand Awake NY to create a limited edition speaker. The Acton III Awake NY Edition has the same specs as the standard Bluetooth speaker, but its design features characteristics of the fashion label..

We love a fashion x tech collab – Apple Watch and Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Royole, Motorola and Dolce & Gabbana, there have been some excellent team-ups over the years. Now, the latest sees speaker brand Marshall partner with streetwear label Awake NY for a limited edition version of the Marshall Acton III Speaker.

The Acton III Awake NY Edition has been designed to blend style and sound, offering a combination of Marshall's audio engineering and the recognisable design language of Angelo Baque’s Awake NY.

It features black-on-black, checkered debossing and blue lighting details, along with overlapping logos on the grill – a feature we're a big fan of. There is also a PVC-free build that features 70% recycled plastic. And it only uses vegan leather so is kinder to the environment overall.

When it comes to the specs, the Acton III Awake NY Edition is the same as the standard model. That means it has quick setup so you can play tunes quickly and offers Bluetooth 5.2. There's also a 3.5 mm input so there are a couple of options for listening to that music.

We were impressed with the original Acton III Speaker as a Bluetooth speaker and this limited edition model should sound the same.

Jeremy de Maillard, CEO of Marshall Group, said: "With the Acton III Awake NY Edition speaker, we’ve reimagined what a home speaker can be – not just a piece of technology, but a thoughtfully designed object that enhances every corner of your life.

"This collaboration is a testament to the power of music as a universal language, connecting creatives and communities worldwide."

Meanwhile, founder of Awake NY, Angelo Baque explained that the team-up "celebrates everything Awake NY stands for: the intersection of culture, creativity, and community. Together, we've created something that embodies the energy of our shared values, offering not only functionality but a meaningful experience for everyone who appreciates the transformative power of music and design."

Along with the launch of the limited edition speaker, there are a series of community nights in New York City happening, called Live From Awake NY.

The Acton III Awake NY Edition is currently available to pre-order, costing £259.99 / $279.99 / AU$499. It'll go on sale globally on 13 February through marshall.com.