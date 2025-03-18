This Technics-inspired turntable timepiece puts an icon on your wrist
Technics' most iconic turntable is the inspiration for this rather odd wristwatch
Quick Summary
AndoAndoAndo's Technics-inspired wristwatch looks very like the iconic SL-1000 turntable.
It doesn't play records, but tells the time in a rather unusual way. It's not even that pricey, at £340.
Finnish-Japanese design house AndoAndoAndo has three questions for you: "Do you like music? Do you like records? Are you feeling groovy?"
If the answer to all three is "yes", then the firm's limited edition Technics-inspired watch may be just the thing for you.
Our colleagues at sister-title What Hi-Fi spotted this one, and it's exactly the kind of thing to put a smile on a music fan's face – maybe a watch on their wrist too.
The design is inspired by Technics' most famous turntable, the Technics SL-1200, and it's not really crafted to easily tell the time. Instead, the maker claims it's there to show that you're "a sophisticated music lover".
There are three versions, two standard models and a super-limited all-gold edition. That latter one has already sold out, which is not really surprising as only 30 were made.
How the Technics-inspired watch works
The watch is powered by a Miyota 9039 Premium Automatic movement. It uses a tiny tonearm for its minute hand, and the label in the centre of the record takes care of the hours.
Because the tonearm is bent just like a full-sized equivalent, it's up to you to interpret what it's pointing at – will you choose the direction the cartridge is pointing in, or go with the majority of the tonearm instead?
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The standard model is available as the RBS, which has red hands, a black dial and a silver case, while the BGB has black hands, a gold dial and a black case.
All three versions have the same dimensions – 36mm lug to lug and a 41mm case width. They're protected by sapphire crystal and also water resistant to 5 ATM.
The AndoAndoAndo turntable watch is £340 (about $441 / AU$690) and available on the company's website. Shipping is scheduled for late March / early April 2025.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Matador launches smaller version of best-selling travel pack – and it's perfect for weekend getaways
Prepare for every trip to be effortlessly smooth
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Pass the gym – build strength all over and boost your metabolism with this 20 minute dumbbell workout
Get strong, build muscle and burn fat with just a pair of dumbbells
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published