This Technics-inspired turntable timepiece puts an icon on your wrist

Quick Summary AndoAndoAndo's Technics-inspired wristwatch looks very like the iconic SL-1000 turntable. It doesn't play records, but tells the time in a rather unusual way. It's not even that pricey, at £340.

Finnish-Japanese design house AndoAndoAndo has three questions for you: "Do you like music? Do you like records? Are you feeling groovy?"

If the answer to all three is "yes", then the firm's limited edition Technics-inspired watch may be just the thing for you.

Our colleagues at sister-title What Hi-Fi spotted this one, and it's exactly the kind of thing to put a smile on a music fan's face – maybe a watch on their wrist too.

The design is inspired by Technics' most famous turntable, the Technics SL-1200, and it's not really crafted to easily tell the time. Instead, the maker claims it's there to show that you're "a sophisticated music lover".

There are three versions, two standard models and a super-limited all-gold edition. That latter one has already sold out, which is not really surprising as only 30 were made.

(Image credit: AndoAndoAndo)

How the Technics-inspired watch works

The watch is powered by a Miyota 9039 Premium Automatic movement. It uses a tiny tonearm for its minute hand, and the label in the centre of the record takes care of the hours.

Because the tonearm is bent just like a full-sized equivalent, it's up to you to interpret what it's pointing at – will you choose the direction the cartridge is pointing in, or go with the majority of the tonearm instead?

The standard model is available as the RBS, which has red hands, a black dial and a silver case, while the BGB has black hands, a gold dial and a black case.

All three versions have the same dimensions – 36mm lug to lug and a 41mm case width. They're protected by sapphire crystal and also water resistant to 5 ATM.

The AndoAndoAndo turntable watch is £340 (about $441 / AU$690) and available on the company's website. Shipping is scheduled for late March / early April 2025.