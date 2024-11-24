Samsung's 5-star soundbar has never been cheaper – and it's our soundbar award-winner of 2024

I've spent the last week writing about the best Black Friday deals – because this year there are so many decent offers ahead of the official date itself. I reckon come the 29 November all the good stuff'll be sold out at this rate! Where I've seen some of the best deals in particular, however, is around TVs and associated products – such as this great soundbar.
Check out the Samsung HW-Q990D deal on Amazon
If you've been looking for one of the best soundbars – and this Samsung is a true multi-box surround system, but you don't need separates to amplify or receive the signals – then the Samsung HW-Q990D has suddenly dropped to its lowest-ever price. It won the T3 Award for best soundbar this year, 'cos it's just that darn good.
There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the speakers you could want for immersive surround, and for Samsung TV owners it can marry with the screen's speakers for even better delivery.
The Q990D is a big deal because it comes with a subwoofer and separate rears included, meaning it goes well beyond the pseudo surround many single-box solutions offer. So for Dolby Atmos content it's truly immersive – with big bass and speakers behind you for true surround. Just make sure you've got enough plug sockets to get everything connected.
If you've been specifically looking for the best soundbar for Samsung TVs in particular then, again, the Q990D is a clear winner. That's because it supports Q Symphony, which is Samsung's technology to integrate with the company's TV speakers too. If you're also TV shopping this Black Friday then this Samsung S95D deal is a great match.
In this instance that means the Q990D's 11.1.4 channel output – that's 11 front and sides, one sub, and four upfiring channels – can also extract in-sync audio from a given Samsung TV's speakers. That makes for an ultra-immersive soundstage that's the best of its kind – with greater height and enhanced precision with on-screen action.
I've been following the pricing of the Q990D on the price-tracker site, CamelCamelCamel, which shows the soundbar hasn't ever been cheaper than now. I'd highlighted a deal the other week, but it's dropped once again, making what was already a great deal even greater.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
