Forget Sonos, Samsung's best soundbar system just dropped to its lowest-ever price

I've spent much of this week writing about the superb new Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar. But, in researching the best soundbars based upon that review, I stumbled upon Samsung's superb best-of-best soundbar and surround system, the HW-Q990D, which has suddenly dropped to its lowest-ever price.

That's a big deal because unlike the Sonos Arc Ultra, which is a one-box solution, the Q990D comes with a subwoofer and separate rears included, so it delivers not on pseudo surround for your Dolby Atmos content, it truly immerses you. The Sonos is good, don't get me wrong, but the Samsung is a step up if surround sound is your number one want.

Samsung HW-Q990D surround system: was £1,499, now £959 at Amazon Save 36%: There's a massive price drop for Samsung's 2024 best soundbar system, taking it to an all-time low. This isn't because it's an older model, either, this is the latest and greatest offering, complete with HDMI passthrough, all the boxes you could want for surround, and great tie-in features with Samsung TVs that make it a stellar proposition.

The Sonos will be super tempting for users of the brand's multi-room speakers, as the Samsung won't jump into bed with Sonos' setup. But if you're not mated to that brand then the Samsung is a super buy – especially if you have a recent Samsung TV.

That's because the Q990D supports Q Symphony, which is Samsung's way of saying that it can not only use its 11.1.4 channel output – that's 11 front and sides, one sub, and four upfiring channels – but also extract in-sync audio from the TV's speakers too. That makes a mega-immersive wall of sound that's the best of its kind on the market – and something the Sonos certainly can't do.

Indeed, if you want the Sonos to become a true surround system then it's possible – a 9.1.4 setup, as per the Arc Ultra's arrangement – by adding a Sub 4 and pair of Era 300 speakers. Just expect your price to more-or-less triple in the process. The Samsung, by comparison, delivers just as much (more even) at under a third of the cost.

I've checked the price-tracker site, CamelCamelCamel, which shows the soundbar hasn't ever been cheaper than it currently is – well, it's been the same in recent times – proving that, if you're in the market for the best soundbar for Samsung TVs, then your time has come. And that's well before the majority of best Black Friday deals even kick off at the end of November!