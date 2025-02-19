“American gods” promise the finest valve amp ever made – but the price isn’t for mere mortals

Quick Summary The Audio Research Reference 330M amplifier has double the output of the firm's previous valve flagship. Expect to pay around £92,000 in the UK, $90,000 in the States.

You can't accuse the engineers at Audio Research of talking themselves or their products down – the self-proclaimed "American gods of valve-based audio" have a new flagship power amplifier that they say could be the finest valve amp ever made.

The Audio Research Reference 330M is so-called thanks to its 330W of power output – more than twice the firm's previous flagship, the Reference 160M MkII. It could certainly make even the best turntables sound better.

The output stage features six KT170 valves, which promise serious warmth with ultra-low distortion, and the uniquely designed input and PSU circuitry deliver an all-valve signal path.

If you like the sound of that you might want to start saving. Officially, the Reference 330M is "price on application" because of currency fluctuations and import costs, but you can expect to pay around £92,000 ($90,000 / about A$141,500) for a stereo pair.

Audio Research Reference 330M: key features

According to its maker, the Reference 330M's fully balanced, pentode-mode monoblock design "raises the bar for valve-based sound" and delivers a "uniquely emotional musical experience".

The speaker outputs are 4-8 ohms, and there's an RS232 port for integration with home audio control systems. 12-volt triggers enable the 330M to be powered up from a preamp or master control.

There are single-ended RCA and XLR inputs, and on the front there's Audio Research's GhostMeter VU display. That's sat inside a dual-layer glass window to give the appearance of a floating meter, and you can dim it or turn it off if you find it distracting.

The tubes are rated for 3,000 hours of listening and Audio Research says that the 330M is built with longevity in mind, with integrated valve monitoring to help prolong their lifespan.

The Audio Research 330M is available now, and in the UK it's being distributed exclusively by Absolute Sounds. You can find your nearest dealer on the Absolute Sounds website.