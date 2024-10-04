Your Oppo or OnePlus phone is getting an iPhone-like makeover for free

Quick Summary
OnePlus and Oppo phones are getting a nifty iPhone-inspired upgrade.
Leaked versions of the new software show a Dynamic Island-like feature.
In the fight to be crowned the best phone on the market, there are two distinct camps of people. Some find themselves enjoying the simplicity and uniformity of iPhones, often locking themselves into the Apple ecosystem indefinitely.
Others opt for Android phones. Complete with a wide range of different manufacturers, the operating system is often regarded as having more flexibility than its competitor. That's at least in part because each manufacturer can opt to make changes to their operating system, even when using Android as a base.
That's exactly what users of OnePlus and Oppo enjoy with OxygenOS and ColorOS. Now, reports are emerging alleging to showcase the next generation of those operating systems – and they look set to include a popular iPhone feature in the process.
It's dubbed 'Fluid Cloud' in the report, but it acts in a very similar way to the Dynamic Island on the iPhone. In essence, that's a software notch around the camera cutout, which offers some additional functionality while hiding the hole in the front display.
According to the leak, that will allow users to stack up to four apps – an improvement on the two which can be found in the iPhone's Dynamic Island. That includes things like timers, order statuses, music players and more.
It's not the only feature listed, either. Users will see an enhanced blur in the background when using the notifications panel or the control centre. There's also a fairly significant overhaul to the animations on the device, which should improve the overall experience. Users will be able to open multiple apps simultaneously and should experience minimal lag.
That's a great upgrade for users. I've recently been getting used to the Honor Magic V3, which utilises a similar Dynamic Island-inspired feature. That's proving to be really handy for making quick adjustments, or checking on features running in the background. Seeing it roll out to a wider array of users can only be a good thing for the industry at large.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
Amazon's Fire HD 8 refresh is faster, has a better camera and under £50 for a limited time
Amazon has refreshed its Fire HD 8 tablets and slashed their prices by half during the launch window.
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Strengthen your lower back at home with these five PT-approved bodyweight exercises
Build up strength in this essential spot to move more efficiently and feel better
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
OnePlus 13 appears in official image – its next-gen display does, anyway
And it looks gorgeous
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed – coming much earlier than usual
OnePlus' flagship phone will likely come with an industry first
By Rik Henderson Published
-
OnePlus 13 could be rush-released and available sooner than expected
Could it be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Oppo Find X8 could resemble the iPhone in more ways than one
Who will do it better?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
OnePlus Open Apex Edition isn't just a pretty new colour, it's packed with upgrades
Crimson leather is just the icing on cake for the OnePlus Open Apex Edition
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus Nord 4 leads a flurry of product launches – brings metal to the mid-range
OnePlus refreshes a full range of devices including Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2R and Buds 3 Pro
By Chris Hall Published
-
How to watch the OnePlus Nord 4 Summer Launch Event and what to expect
OnePlus will launch four during an event today – here's how to watch it live
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Oppo Find X8 could be 2025's Android phone to beat, if leaked specs are true
The Find X is confirmed for a return to the UK - and it could be epic
By Chris Hall Published