Spider-Man uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now?

Quick Summary The latest Spider-Man: Brave New World trailer shows the friendly neighbourhood spider using a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, likely a 7, is used by the main character who was previously a strictly Sony Xperia guy.

The new Spider-Man: Brave New World trailer has landed and despite exciting cameos from – spoiler alert – Punisher and Scorpion, it's his phone that's lighting up the chats.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is seen in his Spidey outfit, hanging upside down from a building checking a video on his phone which is a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

He casually uses the handset – likely the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – to watch a video in its fully expanded screen mode. Lucky for those sticky fingers, as the chances of dropping that expensive handset could make for a tense scene indeed.

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On the subject of the price, it does seem a little out of place here. A flagship priced handset in the hands of the ever-struggling Peter Parker? Sure, he may have got some of that Tony Stark money, but it still seems a little at odds with his usual struggling persona.

Until recently, Spider-Man has been strictly a Sony Xperia man – as the movies are Sony Pictures productions. But now that he is in the Marvel universe proper, it looks like Samsung swung in there to make sure he's using its handsets exclusively now.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is available to buy now, and you can see the web slinger using it in the movie which is scheduled for release on 31 July 2026.

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