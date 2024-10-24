Samsung reportedly planning foldables shake-up – its next phone could be a game-changer

Quick Summary
Samsung is reportedly struggling to attract new customers to its folding phones.
It's reported solution is to double down with more of them – three to four phones and a folding tablet too.
You know where you are with Samsung's folding phones: if you want the most powerful and expensive model you go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and if you want the more fun but still quite expensive model then you go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
However, as we said in our review of the latter, Samsung can't afford to rest on its laurels. The competition is getting really good, and it looks like the manufacturer concurs.
According to multiple sources, Samsung is planning to seriously shake up its folding phone portfolio with as many as four new folding phones and a folding tablet too. The reports, which have been handily collated by 9to5Google, say that Samsung wants to "breathe life into its foldable line-up" by expanding the range to appeal to a wider customer base.
Here's what Samsung is reportedly planning.
Samsung: 4 new foldables and a tri-fold tablet
According to ZDNet Korea, Samsung is considering a more affordable Flip and a "tri-fold" version of the Fold, which would presumably be similar to Huawei's impressive Mate XT.
Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a rollable phone or tablet for a launch in 2025. And financial firm Meritz Securities claims that the company is working on "3 to 4" new folding phones and a larger foldable too.
ZDNet says that sales of the current Fold and Flip are disappointing: sales have fallen short of their initial target, 9 to 10 million units, and those targets have been revised downwards to 7 to 8 million. Sales of the Flip, the report says, are "particularly sluggish".
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The key issue, it seems, is that the Fold and Flip aren't attracting many new customers: in July Samsung said that "most" foldable sales are from existing foldable owners who are upgrading their devices. By offering a wider range and a wider range of prices, the Korean tech giant clearly hopes to change that.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
M4 MacBook Air tipped for early 2025, but one M4 Mac has been delayed
Apple's moving all its Macs to the M4 processor – the first batch arrives next week
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Eufy launches surprise video doorbell – and it's got a handy face-to-face feature
The Eufy Video Doorbell C31 has unexpectedly arrived
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung has a crazy plan for its foldable display tech – laptops might never look the same again
This laptop patent would be unlike anything else on the market
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE could be the king of foldables for one good reason
And the other rumours are looking good too...
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitors have hit rock bottom prices for Prime Day
49-inch, 240Hz and a 1000R curved display will make your games look incredible
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung phone owners will have to wait longer for Android 15 – until the Samsung Galaxy S25, in fact
It looks like it will be worth the wait though
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit proves it's what's inside that really counts
It looks like the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t going to change all that much – or is it?
By Chris Hall Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is superthin, OLED and comes with a surprise keyboard addition
Samsung's first Chromebook Plus is built to shine
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-orders start early, before it's even launched
Samsung accidentally reveals its next affordable flagship phone itself
By Chris Hall Published
-
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case shows a shift back to the mundane
Samsung's next flagship might not be quite so unique.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published