Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 killer could launch globally sooner than we thought

Quick Summary
The Honor Magic V3 could be launching sooner than we'd expected.
It's tipped to launch at this years IFA trade show in just a few weeks time.
If you're a fan of top technology, you're likely already aware of the wonderful world of foldable phones. These devices are billed as the future, with an overall display size which defies belief – and the folded dimensions of the device!
There are a wide range of options now available on the market. Samsung phones remain at or about the top of the pile, with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offering a lot to like.
Personally, I'm a big fan of the Honor Magic V2. That's still the slimmest foldable on the market, with a jaw-dropping thickness which has to be seen to be believed. I've been testing one for the last few months, as part of an on-going series.
Now, it's successor – the Honor Magic V3 – looks set to come to the global market. What's more, it looks like it may happen much sooner than we'd previously anticipated.
That's according to the latest posts from the brand on social media, which appear to suggest they'll launch at the upcoming IFA trade show in Berlin. The previous generation Magic V2 was also unveiled there, though it took a little while to actually become available thereafter.
Whether we'll get a repeat of that or not remains to be seen. The market for foldable phones is significantly stronger than it was even 12 months ago, so any perceived benefit from a delay would likely be minimal.
Having already launched in China, the Magic V3 looks set to be a real knockout in the space. The device is set to be even thinner than the current Magic V2 – something which really does surprise me. Genuinely, where are they putting it all?
It's also expected to pack in a larger battery than its predecessor, with other improvements to the screens and cameras making this sound like a total no-brainer. I, for one, will be keeping a very close eye on this development.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
