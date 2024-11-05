Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks again with more clues about its fresh design direction

Quick Summary A new leak from a third-party manufacturer appears to confirm some design changes for the Galaxy S25. Don't expect a radical redesign but slimmer chassis and rounded corners appear to be incoming.

A new Samsung Galaxy S25 leak appears to confirm last week's report of a thinner design for Samsung's flagship phones, as well as suggesting that some key design details are going to remain largely unchanged for 2025.

The leak doesn't confirm the existence of the rumoured ultra-thin S25 "Slim", which is apparently intended to test the waters in anticipation of a major design change for the 2026 Galaxy phones (which may no longer even be called Galaxy phones). But it appears to show more rounded corners, slimmer chassis and a familiar camera layout.

S25, S25+, S25U silicon covers (third party) pic.twitter.com/V9yajt8aFXNovember 4, 2024

What does the new Samsung Galaxy S25 leak tell us?

The latest details come via Roland Quandt on X, whose previous reports have proved reliable.

This time Quandt has posted images of three third-party Galaxy S25 cases, for the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra respectively. They appear to be real and the timing of the leak supports that – in order for third party cases to be ready in time for January's launch, they'd need to be either in production or very close to production by now.

The button placement appears to be the same as it is for the current models, which is good news for your muscle memory if you're upgrading, and unlike the iPhone 16 Pro there are no fancy new buttons for Samsung to crow about and for you to forget.

The camera cutouts appear to be in the same place and have the same dimensions as before, which again ties in with previous reports. But all three cases appear to be slightly thinner.

The new leak tracks with previous reports that the Galaxy S25 range will be more about improved performance and AI than any new hardware; we're expecting it to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is a significant redesign rather than just slightly faster. It promises significantly improved performance, much better graphics and inevitably, improved AI performance too.

We're expecting the Galaxy S25 range to launch in January and no doubt there will be plenty more leaks before then.