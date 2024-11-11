Oppo's next foldable flagship could spoil Samsung's year

Quick Summary Leaked details about the Oppo Find N5 suggest it could be a killer foldable phone. There are several notable upgrades rumoured, which could better most of the current crop.

The fight to be crowned the best foldable phone on the market is an intense one. Household name brands like Samsung have been in the space for a while, but lesser-known brands are also forging ahead with new technology and innovations.

The Honor Magic V3, for example, is currently the slimmest handset in the space and has won several fans for that. Now, another player could be set to enter the fray early in 2025.

Leaks about the Oppo Find N5 have emerged, offering insight into what that device could look like. Those reports (shared by Notebook Check) suggest that the device will be slimmer and add in some new features.

Perhaps most notably, the device is said to support wireless charging. That's something which wasn't really included on first-gen devices, but has definitely made its way into spec sheets this year.

It would be a significant upgrade, offering a lot of additional functionality. The report suggests it will even be compatible with Apple's MagSafe technology, which would open a massive array of technology to users.

It's also said to be the strongest foldable phone on the market. The design will feature a reworked chassis to ensure both strength and lightness.

The report also suggests that there will be an improvement to the ingress protection on the handset. The previous Oppo Find N3 only had IPX4 resistance, which lags behind a lot of competitors. There's no word on exactly what that will be, but it's nice to hear nonetheless.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is also good news for expectant fans of the OnePlus Open 2. Oppo and OnePlus are sister brands, and the Open 2 is widely anticipated to become the global variant of that handset. That means users should be able to expect many of the same features on that handset too.

There's currently no word on a launch date for the range, though, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for that over the coming weeks and months.