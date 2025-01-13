OnePlus Open 2 shaping up to be the foldable to beat – and could be with us soon

Quick Summary
The launch timeline for the Oppo Find N5 has been teased by Oppo, with a few details of the new device coming to light.
The OnePlus Open 2 is thought to be based on the Oppo phone, and likely to get a global release.
If 2024 left you a little disappointed at the lack of a new folding phone from OnePlus, then 2025 could be your year – the highly-anticipated OnePlus Open 2 is seemingly being prepared for launch.
The OnePlus Open was launched in 2023 and very well-received, with many impressed with the overall design and some of the innovative software features, especially Open Canvas. Indeed, it is regarded as one of the best folding phones so far – but now two years old, it’s time for an update.
As has been the case for OnePlus phones of late, the OnePlus Open 2 will have a sibling device, the Oppo Find N5 – and it’s the Find N5 that’s now being officially teased by Oppo. As unearthed by 91mobiles, the first thing we discover is that the Oppo Find N5 will be really thin – thinner than a pencil.
This comes from a teaser image shared by Pete Lau, OnePlus co-founder and Oppo chief product officer. It also corroborates with news that leaked in September 2024 that claimed the OnePlus Open 2 would be the thinnest foldable when it launches. It has subsequently been said that it will use Titanium in the build, so it should be strong and light.
There’s a good chance that the Oppo Find N5 will only launch in select markets, with the OnePlus Open 2 being the device that gets a global launch soon after. Pete Lau also goes further, telling us to look forward to February when the Oppo Find N5 will presumably be announced.
It’s unlikely that the OnePlus Open 2 will launch at the same time, but it sets us up nicely for the launch of that new phone in subsequent months. It might be a little ambitious to hope for it at Mobile World Congress in early March, but OnePlus has often used the show to tease new devices.
What to expect from the OnePlus Open 2
Aside from a really thin design, we’ve previously heard that the OnePlus Open 2 will offer IPX8 waterproofing and wireless charging. We’re expecting to see a silicon-carbon battery in the new phone, allowing OnePlus to increase the capacity without increasing the bulk too much.
It’s also thought that the OnePlus Open 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same hardware that’s sitting in the OnePlus 13, one of the first devices to launch on this platform and offering compelling performance.
The OnePlus Open 2 sounds like it’s going to be a fairly significant upgrade over the original Open device, which should help cement its popularity in the folding phone segment. Unfortunately, it faces stiff competition, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold popular choices for folding phone fans.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
